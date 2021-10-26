The Best Restaurants In Toronto For Vegan Eats, Picked By A Couple Of Top Chefs
These spots are actually SO drool-worthy. 🤤
If you're a vegan, vegetarian, or someone who simply just wants to go out for a fully plant-based meal in Toronto, it's your lucky day. Narcity spoke with two top chefs who gave us their favourite restaurants in the 6ix for vegan eats that you'll just have to check out next time you're going out for dinner.
From plant-based takes on traditional Mexican tacos to vegan sushi options, these six restaurants in the city will have your bases covered for whatever cuisine you're itching to eat that fits with the lifestyle.
One Love
Price: 💸
Address: 854 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: "This place absolutely blew my mind when I moved to Toronto and [it's] somewhere that keeps me craving more always and forever," chef Matthew Ravenscroft, the culinary director of Gia restaurant, told Narcity.
Ravenscroft works hard to encourage everyone to "eat their damn veggies," and he said One Love has incredible food that is simply a staple in the community.
"That corn soup is something I actually wish I could bathe in," Ravenscroft added.
La Bartola
Price: 💸💸- 💸💸💸
Address: 588 College St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: According to Ravenscroft, the creativity and flavours found at La Bartola take plant-based cooking to new heights.
"Chef Ivan Castro shows his expertise and knowledge of Mexican cuisine through storytelling in the language of food," Ravenscroft said and added that he would highly recommend every single item. "I'm salivating as we speak."
There's everything, from a jackfruit and mushroom al pastor taco to a roasted plantain dish over a red mole, and desserts like pineapple tamales with coconut dulce de leche.
Buddha's Vegan Restaurant
Price: 💸- 💸💸
Address: 666 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: "This places rocks my world EVERY. SINGLE. TIME," Ravencroft shared with Narcity and added that it's everything that he wants when he orders out.
There's a wide variety of soup and noodle dishes as well as plant-based entrees that could pass off as its meatier counterparts.
"Everyone who works there. is the. bestand the flavours are out of this world," Ravencroft said. "Every time I go I order too much hoping to have leftovers and, to say the least, nothing gets left behind and I eat it all in one sitting and am never mad about it."
Gia
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1214 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Elia Herrera, the executive chef and co-owner of Colibri and Los Co Vegan (and former Top Chef Canada contestant) really enjoys the porcini agnolotti at Gia. The sumptuous pasta dish is filled with wild mushrooms and Tuscan kale and comes with truffle butter and black pepper.
"They make these super-delicious vegan sandwiches called Stephano's Sandwiches which use 'chicken' (soy-based) imported from Barcelona, which is basically thin layers [of treated soy protein] compressed together," Herrera told Narcity. "And when you cook it and you eat it, it looks literally like you're eating chicken texture."
Planta
Price: 💸💸- 💸💸💸
Address: Planta Yorkville, 1221 Bay St., Toronto, ON, Planta Cocina, 10 Temperance St., Toronto, ON, Planta Burger, 4 Temperance St., Toronto, ON and Planta Queen, 180 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: On top of its "very good" food, Herrera said that Planta also has nice plating, presentation, techniques, and flavours.
"I remember a green curry there with loads of vegetables and some noodles, and it was amazing," Herrera said. At Planta Queen, there's a Hakka dish which is a Thai green curry with broccoli, tofu, and coconut milk.
Planta Queen has a variety of vegan sushi and dumplings to choose from, Planta in Yorkville will fit your pizza cravings and Planta Burger has so many burgers you could eat, including one that's dressed with truffle aioli.
Fresh Restaurants
Price: 💸💸
Address: Fresh on Bloor (326 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON), Fresh on Spadina (147 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON), Fresh on Crawford (894 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON), Fresh on Eglinton (101 Eglinton Ave. E., Toronto, ON), Fresh on Front (47 Front St. E., Toronto, ON), Fresh Leslieville (461 Carlaw Ave. Toronto, ON), and Fresh on Hurontario (5031 Hurontario St., Mississauga, ON)
Why You Need To Go: While Herrera recognizes that Fresh isn't completely vegan, she says they do have great vegan options.
"Their [vegan] hamburger is really good, and their buffalo cauliflower is almost like chicken wings and I love it," Herrera explained. "Plus, the price point is actually quite reasonable."
Their burgers range from $18 to $20, and their spicy buffalo cauli comes out to $15.