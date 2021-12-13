EN - Eat and Drink
Vote For Your Favourite Restaurants In Narcity Toronto's 2021 Food Awards
We want you to pick the best of the best for this year.
40m
16s
When indoor dining finally returned to Ontario this summer, Torontonians had high expectations for their food after months of lockdown — and luckily, the city's restaurants delivered.
As this year of extreme highs and lows draws to a close, we're looking back at the dreamiest and most memorable meals from 2021 with the launch of Narcity's inaugural Toronto Food Awards.
Last month, we asked Narcity's followers and staff to nominate the city's best dining spots across five categories.
Now, we want you to spread some local love by voting for the best of the best from this year.
Click the links below to vote for:
- The Best Toronto Restaurant For A Date
- The Toronto Restaurant Every True Local Must Have Tried
- The Best New Toronto Restaurant In 2021
- The Toronto Pizza Spot With The Best Cheese Pull
- The Best Toronto Brunch Spot For Hangover Food
Voting will close at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15.
From Your Site Articles
- The Best Restaurants In Toronto For Vegan Eats, Picked By A ... ›
- These Toronto Restaurants Just Made The List For Canada's Top ... ›
- The 7 Best Restaurants In Toronto For Cheap Eats, Picked By The ... ›
- 14 Bucket List Restaurants In Toronto That Local Foodies Are ... ›
- The Best Restaurants In Toronto Picked By 6 Of The City's Top ... ›