narcity awards 2021

Vote For Your Favourite Restaurants In Narcity Toronto's 2021 Food Awards

We want you to pick the best of the best for this year.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

When indoor dining finally returned to Ontario this summer, Torontonians had high expectations for their food after months of lockdown — and luckily, the city's restaurants delivered.

As this year of extreme highs and lows draws to a close, we're looking back at the dreamiest and most memorable meals from 2021 with the launch of Narcity's inaugural Toronto Food Awards.

Last month, we asked Narcity's followers and staff to nominate the city's best dining spots across five categories.

Now, we want you to spread some local love by voting for the best of the best from this year.

Click the links below to vote for:

  1. The Best Toronto Restaurant For A Date
  2. The Toronto Restaurant Every True Local Must Have Tried
  3. The Best New Toronto Restaurant In 2021
  4. The Toronto Pizza Spot With The Best Cheese Pull
  5. The Best Toronto Brunch Spot For Hangover Food

Voting will close at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15.

Vote For Toronto's Best New Restaurant In 2021

From beach clubs to pizzas.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

As Toronto slowly came back to life this year, restaurants across the city reopened their doors — and we finally saw some newcomers enter the scene.

Vote For The Toronto Pizza Spot With The Best Cheese Pull

Where can you find the cheesiest pizza in the city?

@takeoutinthesix | Instagram , @trukimmy | Instagram

Whether it’s super-thin and Neapolitan-style or loaded with meat and cheese, Toronto knows how to do pizza — and the amount of choice can even be overwhelming.

Vote For Toronto's Best Brunch Spot For Hangover Food

Where do you go the morning after?

@hungrysituation | Instagram, @mildredstemplekitchen | Instagram

With the reopening of Toronto's bars post-lockdown came the return of the most crucial night out ritual: the morning-after brunch.

Toronto's New Bar Is In A Double Decker Shipping Container & It Has Epic CN Tower Views

You can sit on a rooftop speakeasy.

Stackt | Handout

If you're looking for something fun to do this winter, you can head out to this new Toronto bar that is far from usual.

GoldInn by St-Rémy is a pop-up at Stackt Market that opened on December 9.

