Vote For Toronto's Best Date Restaurant

Osteria Du is opening this Friday at 536 Queen St. W. in the reimagined Away Kitchen and Café spot. The swanky joint will be serving up its fixed-priced menu on weekdays, with a slight price difference on weekends.
Weekday dinners will be able to enjoy the four-course meal, which includes the diner's choice between a handful of options for a starter, pasta, pizza and dessert for $50, and weekend attendees will have to cough up slightly more at $60 per person.
Some of their plant-based options include dishes like mezza luna rossa, an in-house-made pasta stuffed with beets, potatoes and ricotta and doused with a herb-infused butter sauce with poppy seeds.
Osteria Du
Their house-made pizza, which is designed to share, comes with two options off their fixed menu.
Osteria Du
The pizza inverno options come with cashew mozzarella cheese, celeriac sauce and veggie toppings like broccolini and squash.
The second option, pizza carciofo, is perfect for any artichoke lover with artichoke hearts and roasted red pepper spread with garlic and pine nuts.
The quality and calibre of the food are similar to its sister restaurant Avelo, according to a press release, and the interior is pretty stunning.
Osteria Du
Plants hang from the ceilings giving a solid pop of green, and a massive mural by Alexander Bacon spreads across a wall centred around a rose and bird.
Osteria Du
The restaurant also features a marble bar with even more plants and funky hanging lights so you'll be able to eat well on a budget while grabbing a few pics for Instagram.
Osteria Du
Osteria Du
Price: $50 on weekdays (fixed menu) and $60 on weekends
Address: 536 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To try a four-course, plant-based meal at an affordable price.
Website
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.