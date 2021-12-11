Trending Tags

Vote For Toronto's Best Date Restaurant

Because everyone has their spot.

Vote For Toronto's Best Date Restaurant
@abbikadar | Instagram, @jessikavioletfox | Instagram

Dating during lockdown was a challenge for many, and when restrictions lifted couples were itching to cozy up together for romantic meals across the city.

As this year of extreme highs and lows draws to a close, we're looking back at the dreamiest and most memorable meals from 2021 with the launch of Narcity's inaugural Toronto Food Awards.

Last month, we asked Narcity's followers and staff to nominate the city's best dining spots across five categories.

Now, we want you to spread some local love by voting for the best of the best from this year.

Vote below for your favourite date night restaurant. Voting will close at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15.

Vote For The Toronto Restaurant Every True Local Has To Try At Least Once

The nominees are in — so which one is most iconic?

@dianag___________ | Instagram, @elleeatsyummyto | Instagram

Toronto is home to a diverse selection of incredible restaurants, from life-changing gourmet dining rooms to your local hole-in-the-wall take-out counter — but there are some spots that are simply iconic to the city.

As this year of extreme highs and lows draws to a close, we're looking back at the dreamiest and most memorable meals of 2021 with the launch of Narcity's inaugural Toronto Food Awards.

This Trashy Raccoon Mug Is What Every Torontonian Needs In Their Stocking This Holiday

A little appreciation for Toronto's unofficial mascot, please. 🦝

Moss Garden Home

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Besides being the capital of Ontario, Toronto is (unofficially) the raccoon capital of the world. People in the 6ix sure love to hate those adorable little trash pandas.

Toronto's New Resto Has A Glittering Disco Ceiling & A Nook Where You Can Listen To Records

There's a weekend brunch coming soon.

Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! | Handout

If you're hungry for something new, this Toronto restaurant might be worth a trip.

Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! began as a summer patio pop-up, and it recently opened a permanent location on King Street West on November 17.

Toronto Is Getting A New Italian Resto With Bougie Four-Course Meals For $50

Dine out without breaking the bank!

Osteria Du | Handout

A bougie four-course meal can do wonders for the soul – and major damage to your wallet.

Luckily lovers of upscale dining who also appreciate an affordable option will be able to get a four-course meal for only $50 at Toronto's newest plant-based Italian restaurant.

