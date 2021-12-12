EN - Eat and Drink
Vote For The Toronto Pizza Spot With The Best Cheese Pull
Whether it’s super-thin and Neapolitan-style or leaded with meat and cheese, Toronto knows how to do pizza — and the amount of choice can even be overwhelming.
As this year of extreme highs and lows draws to a close, we're looking back at the dreamiest and most memorable meals from 2021 with the launch of Narcity's inaugural Toronto Food Awards.
Last month, we asked Narcity's followers and staff to nominate the city's best dining spots across five categories.
Now, we want you to spread some local love by voting for the best of the best from this year.
Vote for the Toronto spot with the best cheese pull below. Voting will close at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15th.