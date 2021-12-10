Trending Tags

Vote For The Toronto Restaurant Every True Local Has To Try At Least Once

The nominees are in — so which one is most iconic?

Toronto is home to a diverse selection of incredible restaurants, from life-changing gourmet dining rooms to your local hole-in-the-wall take-out counter — but there are some spots that are simply iconic to the city.

As this year of extreme highs and lows draws to a close, we're looking back at the dreamiest and most memorable meals of 2021 with the launch of Narcity's inaugural Toronto Food Awards.

Last month, we asked Narcity's followers and staff to nominate the city's best dining spots across five categories.

Now, we want you to spread some local love by voting for the best of the best from this year.

Vote below for the restaurant that every true Torontonian has to try at least once. Voting will close at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15.

Toronto's New Resto Has A Glittering Disco Ceiling & A Nook Where You Can Listen To Records

There's a weekend brunch coming soon.

Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! | Handout

If you're hungry for something new, this Toronto restaurant might be worth a trip.

Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! began as a summer patio pop-up, and it recently opened a permanent location on King Street West on November 17.

Toronto Is Getting A New Italian Resto With Bougie Four-Course Meals For $50

Dine out without breaking the bank!

Osteria Du | Handout

A bougie four-course meal can do wonders for the soul – and major damage to your wallet.

Luckily lovers of upscale dining who also appreciate an affordable option will be able to get a four-course meal for only $50 at Toronto's newest plant-based Italian restaurant.

These Toronto Restaurants Just Made The List For Canada's Top 100 Dining Spots In 2021

Time to plan a dinner date!

@aubergedupommier | Instagram, @sofiayorkville | Instagram

Toronto is the place to be if you consider yourself a foodie. OpenTable just revealed the Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2021, and so many Toronto spots made the cut.

The list is comprised of the most highly rated venues across the country and based on verified diner reviews between October 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021.

Craig's Cookies Opened A Colourful New Toronto Store & There Are So Many Festive Flavours

It's cookie time. 🍪

@craigscookies | Instagram

Calling all cookie lovers! You can get your hands on more gooey goodness thanks to Craig's Cookies new location in Yorkdale Mall.

The iconic Toronto cookie empire opened the new store in November 2021, and it's the first ever location inside a mall. The new spot is already gaining popularity, as a rep informed Narcity that there have been lineups for the treats.

