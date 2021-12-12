EN - Eat and Drink
Vote For Toronto's Best Brunch Spot For Hangover Food
Where do you go the morning after?
With the reopening of Toronto's bars post-lockdown came the return of the most crucial night out ritual: the morning-after brunch.
As this year of extreme highs and lows draws to a close, we're looking back at the dreamiest and most memorable meals from 2021 with the launch of Narcity's inaugural Toronto Food Awards.
Last month, we asked Narcity's followers and staff to nominate the city's best dining spots across five categories.
Now, we want you to spread some local love by voting for the best of the best from this year.
Vote below for your favourite Toronto brunch spot to nurse a hangover. Voting will close at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15.