6 Fun Things You Can Do In Toronto This Summer That You Couldn't Do Last Year
So much is coming back!
After two consecutive, gruelling years of COVID-19 cancellations, Toronto's biggest summer events are finally returning. With not so much as a capacity limit in sight.
Whether you're a proud member of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community looking to dance your heart out at Pride or a die-hard jazz fanatic, the city has got you covered this season.
Suddenly, feeling overwhelmed by this explosion of fun times? Fret not. A list of some of the best Toronto offers this summer has been created for you to enjoy.
Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grande Parade
Price: Free
When: July 30, 2022
Address: Exhibition Place and Lakeshore Boulevard
Why You Need To Go: You'll get to participate in a weekend-long cultural celebration, also known as Caribana, and dance the day away.
Accessibility: Wheelchair and stroller accessible
The CNE
Price: $20 to $41.59
When: August 15 to September 5, 2022
Address: 210 Princess Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Delicious food, exciting rides and an array of awe-inspiring shows, what more do you need?
Accessibility: Wheelchair and stroller accessible
TIFF
Price: $106 to $2,151.20
When: September 8 to 18
Address: 350 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: It's your chance to see some of the most hyped movies of the year with the stars that made them.
Accessibility: Wheelchair and stroller accessible
TD Toronto Jazz Festival
Price: Free or $65 to $75 depending on the concert and package
When: June 24 to July 3
Address: Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood
Why You Need To Go: To become immersed in the music of a 160 talented performers, instead of your 2018 Spotify playlist.
Accessibility: Wheelchair and stroller accessible
BuskerFest
Price: TBD
When: September 2 to 5
Address: Woodbine Park
Why You Need To Go: You'll be attending one of the city's greatest gatherings of unique talents.
Accessibility: Wheelchair and stroller accessible
Toronto Fringe Festival
Price: $14 a ticket
When: July 6 to 17
Address: All around Toronto
Why You Need To Go: Watch some of Toronto's finest unknown actors create theatre magic.
Accessibility: Wheelchair and stroller accessible