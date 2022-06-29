NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

6 Fun Things You Can Do In Toronto This Summer That You Couldn't Do Last Year

So much is coming back!

Toronto Staff Writer
The CNE. Right: Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

After two consecutive, gruelling years of COVID-19 cancellations, Toronto's biggest summer events are finally returning. With not so much as a capacity limit in sight.

Whether you're a proud member of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community looking to dance your heart out at Pride or a die-hard jazz fanatic, the city has got you covered this season.

Suddenly, feeling overwhelmed by this explosion of fun times? Fret not. A list of some of the best Toronto offers this summer has been created for you to enjoy.

Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grande Parade

Price: Free

When: July 30, 2022

Address: Exhibition Place and Lakeshore Boulevard

Why You Need To Go: You'll get to participate in a weekend-long cultural celebration, also known as Caribana, and dance the day away.

Accessibility: Wheelchair and stroller accessible

The CNE 

Price: $20 to $41.59

When: August 15 to September 5, 2022

Address: 210 Princess Blvd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Delicious food, exciting rides and an array of awe-inspiring shows, what more do you need?

Accessibility: Wheelchair and stroller accessible

TIFF

Price: $106 to $2,151.20

When: September 8 to 18

Address: 350 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's your chance to see some of the most hyped movies of the year with the stars that made them.

Accessibility: Wheelchair and stroller accessible

TD Toronto Jazz Festival

Price: Free or $65 to $75 depending on the concert and package

When: June 24 to July 3

Address: Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood

Why You Need To Go: To become immersed in the music of a 160 talented performers, instead of your 2018 Spotify playlist.

Accessibility: Wheelchair and stroller accessible

BuskerFest

Price: TBD

When: September 2 to 5

Address: Woodbine Park

Why You Need To Go: You'll be attending one of the city's greatest gatherings of unique talents.

Accessibility: Wheelchair and stroller accessible

Toronto Fringe Festival 

Price: $14 a ticket

When: July 6 to 17

Address: All around Toronto

Why You Need To Go: Watch some of Toronto's finest unknown actors create theatre magic.

Accessibility: Wheelchair and stroller accessible

