A Toronto Neighbourhood Is Being Invaded By 15-Foot Pool Floaties For A Giant Summer Party

You can see unicorns, flamingos, and more. 🦩

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Don't be surprised if you're wandering around Toronto and find yourself face-to-face with a massive unicorn this week. Tons of giant pool floaties are popping up in a neighbourhood to kick off the summer, and it's sure to make a splash.

The floaties are part of the Canadian Tire Summer of the Century Celebration, which is running from June 30 to July 3 and commemorates the business's 100th birthday. The event is taking place in the city's east end at Bastedo Ave.

Giant pool floaties in a Toronto neighbourhood.Courtesy of Canadian Tire

Two whole blocks will be part of the summer party, with massive floaties decorating nearly 50 homes. The whimsical installations make for the perfect photo ops, and you can expect to see vignettes of 15-foot-tall unicorns and flamingos, 11-foot dinosaurs, and 4-foot cows.

There will also be other floaties like palm trees, pineapples, rainbows, fluorescent pinwheels, garden gnomes, and more. In addition to the floaties, you can enjoy live music, treats, chalk art, and giveaways on opening day from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The activation is totally free, so you can spend your long weekend snapping photos with giant blow-up animals and soaking up some sun. All of the floaties and decor used will be either repurposed or donated to residents in the neighbourhood.

If you're looking for more free things to do this long weekend, you can also head to Ontario Place and watch a free IMAX movie. There are two films playing daily, but you'll need to book your spot in advance.

Summer of the Century Celebration

Courtesy of Canadian Tire

Price: Free

When: June 30 to July 3, 2022

Address: Bastedo Ave., Toronto, ON (Danforth and Coxwell)

Why You Need To Go: Explore massive pool floatie installations at this summer celebration.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

