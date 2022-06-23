Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Ontario Place Is Showing Free IMAX Movies For Canada Day & You Just Need To Pay For Popcorn

Plan a trip to the Cinesphere. 🍿

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Cinesphere at Ontario Place in Toronto, Ontario.

Cinesphere at Ontario Place in Toronto, Ontario.

Scott Heaney | Dreamstime.com

Ontario Place is getting patriotic for Canada Day and offering some free experiences for visitors. You can enjoy IMAX movies with your friends, and all you'll need to pay for is your snacks.

The Cinesphere is showing free IMAX films daily from July 1 to July 3. The iconic venue, which is the world's first permanent IMAX movie theatre, will feature two different movies; The Last Glaciers and Asteroid Hunters.

The Last Glaciers explores the effects of climate change and takes you on an epic journey around Earth's glaciers. The film is set to original music by Above & Beyond.Asteroid Hunters lets you explore outer space and take a deeper look at asteroids.

While the shows are free, you'll still need to book a ticket online in advance to reserve your spot. The Cinesphere will be featuring other films as well including Back To The Future, but you will have to pay admission for these.

Ontario Place has lots of other activities going on for Canada Day. From yoga classes to Segway tours, you can enjoy your holiday to the fullest. There will also be live music and art installations to explore.

One huge activity that's opening in the area is the Lake Shore Inflatable Waterpark. The giant new attraction claims to be Ontario's largest and tallest water experience, and you can spend the day splashing around on this floating park.

If you're looking for something fun and free to do for Canada Day weekend, you can enjoy IMAX films without spending a dime.

Cinesphere IMAX Films

Price: Free

When: July 1 to 3, 2022

Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy free IMAX films for Canada Day weekend at the Cinesphere.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

