canada day

Here's What's Open & Closed This Canada Day 2022 In Ontario

Stock up before you celebrate!

Toronto Staff Writer
Produce aisle in grocery store. Right: LCBO.

Produce aisle in grocery store. Right: LCBO.

Stefan Malloch | Dreamstime, Google Maps

It's almost Canada Day so crack out the barbecue and your best red shirt because it's time to celebrate!

Whether you're attending a firework show, hosting a dinner or spending the day at the beach, you may want to start preparing before July 1, when some shops are closed for the holiday.

Grocery Stores

Metro: Most locations will be closed.

Sobeys: Most stores will be closed. However, the following locations will be open:

  • Brighton - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Fenelon Falls - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Niagara Falls – 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Dunnville – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Fort Erie – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Collingwood – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Parry Sound – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sutton – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Gravenhurst – 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Bradford – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Alcona Beach - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Orangeville – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • High Park – 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Simcoe – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Chatham – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • St. Clair Beach – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Stratford – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Grand Bend – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Blenheim – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Kincardine – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Amherstburg – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rabba: Open 24/7

Longos: Closed.

Loblaws: Location depending.

No Frills: Location depending.

Farm Boy: All locations will be closed with the exception of:

  • Bronte, Oakville – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • College & Bay – Toronto: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Harbourfront, Toronto – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Kingston – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Newmarket – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • CF Rideau Centre, Ottawa – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Yonge & Silvermaple, Richmond Hill – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Liquor

LCBO: Closed.

Beer Store: Many locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. across the province. However, the Leamington location will only be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and some may be drive-thru only.

Malls

CF Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Yorkdale Mall: Closed.

CF Sherway Gardens: Closed.

CF Fairview Mall: Closed.

Scarborough Town Centre: Closed.

Bayview Village: Closed.

Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oshawa Centre: Closed.

Outlet Collection At Niagara: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Government services

Canada Post: Closed.

Banks: Most banks will be closed.

Toronto Public Service: Some services and facilities will remain open.

TTC: The TTC will operate on the Sunday Service schedule, and will start at 6 a.m.

Things to do

Cineplex theatres: Open.

ROM: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

AGO: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Toronto Zoo: Open.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

