Here's What's Open & Closed This Canada Day 2022 In Ontario
Stock up before you celebrate!
It's almost Canada Day so crack out the barbecue and your best red shirt because it's time to celebrate!
Whether you're attending a firework show, hosting a dinner or spending the day at the beach, you may want to start preparing before July 1, when some shops are closed for the holiday.
Grocery Stores
Metro: Most locations will be closed.
Sobeys: Most stores will be closed. However, the following locations will be open:
- Brighton - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Fenelon Falls - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Niagara Falls – 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.
- Dunnville – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Fort Erie – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Collingwood – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Parry Sound – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sutton – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Gravenhurst – 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Bradford – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Alcona Beach - 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Orangeville – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- High Park – 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Simcoe – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Chatham – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- St. Clair Beach – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Stratford – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Grand Bend – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Blenheim – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kincardine – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Amherstburg – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Rabba: Open 24/7
Longos: Closed.
Loblaws: Location depending.
No Frills: Location depending.
Farm Boy: All locations will be closed with the exception of:
- Bronte, Oakville – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- College & Bay – Toronto: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Harbourfront, Toronto – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kingston – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Newmarket – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- CF Rideau Centre, Ottawa – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Yonge & Silvermaple, Richmond Hill – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Liquor
LCBO: Closed.
Beer Store: Many locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. across the province. However, the Leamington location will only be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and some may be drive-thru only.
Malls
CF Eaton Centre: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Yorkdale Mall: Closed.
CF Sherway Gardens: Closed.
CF Fairview Mall: Closed.
Scarborough Town Centre: Closed.
Bayview Village: Closed.
Square One Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vaughan Mills: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Oshawa Centre: Closed.
Outlet Collection At Niagara: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Government services
Canada Post: Closed.
Banks: Most banks will be closed.
Toronto Public Service: Some services and facilities will remain open.
TTC: The TTC will operate on the Sunday Service schedule, and will start at 6 a.m.
Things to do
Cineplex theatres: Open.
ROM: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
AGO: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Toronto Zoo: Open.
This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.