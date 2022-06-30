Ontario Gas Prices Are Going Way Down Tomorrow & Your Canada Day Travel Plans Are Saved
Ontario gas prices could see their first significant drop in weeks on Friday. So, it looks like your Canada Day travel plans might not be so soul-suckingly expensive after all.
According to Gas Wizard, the province will experience a drop of 11 cents, bringing cities such as Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor and London to the lowest prices they've seen in weeks.
As a result, most major cities will be offering 193.9 cents per litre. Far from superb, but considering regions have been floating either at or above the $2 mark since the spring, it's a win for motorists.
Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says the sudden drop can be linked to the Ontario government's incoming gas tax cut of 5.7 cents.
\u201c2 days after markets in the US change, those changes are reflected @ the \u26fd\ufe0f\u26fd\ufe0f. \n\nOn Tuesday gasoline futures rose 11 cents/gallon: good enough for a 3.5 cent hike plus HST. On Wednesday they fell 11 cts/gallon - so, 4 cents, plus Ford\u2019s tax cut of 5.7 = a drop of 11 cts with HST\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1656593062
In April, the Ford government revealed a new plan to cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months, starting July 1, 2022.
Of course, a few areas are still set to offer gas for above $2 on Friday, despite expecting notable price dips.
Sudbury and Thunder Bay, two areas that have regularly gotten the short end of the stick when it comes to gas, are predicted to offer motorists 201.9 and 203.9 cents per litre on Friday.
As for where the lowest prices will be, Peterborough and Cornwall remain the province's cheapest for gas, offering 191.6 and 191.9 cents per litre, respectively.
In conclusion, if you're low on gas and can avoid travelling on Thursday, do so because the savings will be more than worth whatever you have to shell out for public transit.