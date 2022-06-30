NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Ontario Gas Prices Are Going Way Down Tomorrow & Your Canada Day Travel Plans Are Saved

Don't fill up until Friday.

Toronto Staff Writer
An Esso gas station

Ontario gas prices could see their first significant drop in weeks on Friday. So, it looks like your Canada Day travel plans might not be so soul-suckingly expensive after all.

According to Gas Wizard, the province will experience a drop of 11 cents, bringing cities such as Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor and London to the lowest prices they've seen in weeks.

As a result, most major cities will be offering 193.9 cents per litre. Far from superb, but considering regions have been floating either at or above the $2 mark since the spring, it's a win for motorists.

Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says the sudden drop can be linked to the Ontario government's incoming gas tax cut of 5.7 cents.

In April, the Ford government revealed a new plan to cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months, starting July 1, 2022.

Of course, a few areas are still set to offer gas for above $2 on Friday, despite expecting notable price dips.

Sudbury and Thunder Bay, two areas that have regularly gotten the short end of the stick when it comes to gas, are predicted to offer motorists 201.9 and 203.9 cents per litre on Friday.

As for where the lowest prices will be, Peterborough and Cornwall remain the province's cheapest for gas, offering 191.6 and 191.9 cents per litre, respectively.

In conclusion, if you're low on gas and can avoid travelling on Thursday, do so because the savings will be more than worth whatever you have to shell out for public transit.

