NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Finally Set To Go Way Down Tomorrow & Now Is The Time To Fuel Up

Whatever you do, don't fill up today.

Toronto Staff Writer
An Ontario gas station.

An Ontario gas station.

Google Maps

If you've been waiting for Ontario gas prices to go down to a semi-acceptable level since, well, spring, Thursday could be your ticket.

According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, most of the province will see pump prices drop by 5 to 7 cents on Thursday, bringing places like Toronto, Kingston, Niagara, Hamilton and Windsor down to 177.9 cents per litre.

The significant drop could bring prices to the cheapest they've been in a week after hiking up to 183.9 cents per litre last Saturday.

Gas prices rose to 184.9 cents per litre on Wednesday, so if you can hold off on filling your tank, do it, it'll be well worth the savings.

Of course, there are always a few lucky spots offering better deals on gas than the rest of the province, and if predictions hold true, those places will be Peterborough, 170.6, with Cornwall, London and Barrie at 176.9 cents per litre, according to Gas Wizard.

As for what areas will have residents paying the most, sadly, that will be Sudbury at 184.9 and Thunder Bay at 182.9 cents per litre.

There are currently no areas clocking gas at the $2 mark in Ontario, a saving grace that appears to be provided by the province's recent tax cut.

On July 7, gas prices dropped by 3 cents, allowing most of the province to offer 176.9 cents per litre, a first since mid-April.

The initiative appears to be working. Fingers crossed it stays that way.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...