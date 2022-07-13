Ontario Gas Prices Are Finally Set To Go Way Down Tomorrow & Now Is The Time To Fuel Up
Whatever you do, don't fill up today.
If you've been waiting for Ontario gas prices to go down to a semi-acceptable level since, well, spring, Thursday could be your ticket.
According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, most of the province will see pump prices drop by 5 to 7 cents on Thursday, bringing places like Toronto, Kingston, Niagara, Hamilton and Windsor down to 177.9 cents per litre.
\u201cNew You Can Use - \n\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: \nAfter rising 1 cent today #GasPrices to FALL 7 cents a litre TOMORROW to 177.9 for most of southern Ont incl #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Kitchener #Hamilton #Barrie #Windsor #Niagara \n\n#Montreal will also fall 7 cents to 193.9 \n\nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIrWw\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1657710605
The significant drop could bring prices to the cheapest they've been in a week after hiking up to 183.9 cents per litre last Saturday.
Gas prices rose to 184.9 cents per litre on Wednesday, so if you can hold off on filling your tank, do it, it'll be well worth the savings.
Of course, there are always a few lucky spots offering better deals on gas than the rest of the province, and if predictions hold true, those places will be Peterborough, 170.6, with Cornwall, London and Barrie at 176.9 cents per litre, according to Gas Wizard.
As for what areas will have residents paying the most, sadly, that will be Sudbury at 184.9 and Thunder Bay at 182.9 cents per litre.
There are currently no areas clocking gas at the $2 mark in Ontario, a saving grace that appears to be provided by the province's recent tax cut.
On July 7, gas prices dropped by 3 cents, allowing most of the province to offer 176.9 cents per litre, a first since mid-April.
The initiative appears to be working. Fingers crossed it stays that way.