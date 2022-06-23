NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow, But These Areas Are Staying Below The $2 Mark

These spots could be safe from the spike.

Toronto Staff Writer
A Petro-Canada gas station in Toronto.

Ontario gas prices could see a slight uptick on Friday, ruining most drivers' chances of filling up for under $2 a litre ahead of the weekend.

According to Gas Wizard, most regions in the province will see gas prices rise by a single cent on Friday, rounding off totals at 200.9 cents per litre. Affected areas will include Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, and Kingston.

The hike, although not soul-crushing in value, will likely put a damper on travel plans, especially for GTA residents looking to get away from the city.

Thankfully, the increase won't be all-encompassing, with several regions set to either report no change on Friday or not enough to bring things up to the $2 mark.

For example, Peterborough, Ontario's undisputed champ for cheaper gas, is predicted to offer totals of 194.9 cents per litre on Friday after days of either declining or reporting no change.

Cornwall, another real one when it comes to gas, will follow closely behind, set to offer its motorists 198.9 cents per litre on Friday.

Other cities that could avoid seeing $2 at the pumps include London and Barrie, which will both sit at a nail-bitingly close 199.9 cents per litre.

Of course, it's hard to celebrate any prices in Ontario's current gas climate. However, next month could bring about the change that drivers need.

In April, the Ontario government revealed a new plan that, if passed, will cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months starting July 1, 2022.

