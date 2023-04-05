Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & Here's Where You'll Find The Real Savings
Don't be hasty. ⛽
Good news, drivers! Ontario gas prices are set to drop on Thursday, so you'll want to hold off on fuelling up until the savings kick in.
According to Gas Wizard, pumps across the province will drop by 2 cents per litre on Thursday, bringing regions such as the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Niagara and Windsor-Essex down to 152.9 cents per litre.
The price history on the website indicates that gas rates have been gradually increasing since the end of March, peaking at 154.9 cents per litre on Wednesday.
The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) largely supports the estimations, with records indicating that the province has been experiencing an upward trend over the past two days.
Gas Wizard predicts gas stations in Peterborough are set to offer fuel prices of 137.6 cents per litre on Thursday, making it the most affordable option to fill up in the province.
On Wednesday, the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) listed the city at 138.9 cents per litre.
Cornwall and Greater Sudbury are also noteworthy spots to find savings, with gas prices potentially dropping to 149.9 and 147.6 cents per litre, respectively.
Meanwhile, Thunder Bay is expected to maintain its price of 161.9 cents per litre on Thursday, putting it at the higher end of the pricing spectrum.
How long will gas prices stay high in Ontario?
Gas analyst Dan McTeague told Narcity in January that fuel prices are expected to remain as high in 2023 as they were during their peak last year, if not higher, with spikes that will have a greater staying power.