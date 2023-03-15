Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Go Down Tomorrow & These Spots Will Be The Cheapest
Drivers should consider postponing their fuel ups until Thursday when a drop in Ontario gas prices could lead to serious savings.
According to Gas Wizard, pumps across the province will drop by 1 to 6 cents per litre on Thursday, bringing regions such as the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Niagara and Windsor-Essex down to 143.9 cents per litre.
While most regions will only record a single cent drop in their regular gas prices, Cornwall, a city which has seen its rates spike recently, will see its pumps drop by 5 cents.
The area will also record a 6-cent drop in diesel prices, which could allow residents to fill up for 172.9 cents per litre.
However, it's worth noting that despite the city's significant decrease, its regular prices will only drop low enough to join the rest of the province at 143.9 cents per litre.
If predictions hold, the province's cheapest place for gas on Thursday will be Sudbury at 136.9 cents per litre.
On the other side of the gas price spectrum will be Thunder Bay at 157.9 cents per litre.
According to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), Ontario gas prices have been on a downward trend for the last two days.
The association has the province's average gas price at 144.1 cents per litre, so the energy market climate is favourable for predictions to come true.
Will gas prices go down in Ontario?
Conditions are set for Ontario gas prices to record a decrease. However, as with all predictions, drivers should check in with CAA the day of to ensure they're getting the most accurate information.
