Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Go Down Tomorrow & The Savings In These Places Will Be No Joke
Put down the pump and wait till tomorrow!
Drivers, hold off on fuelling up! Ontario gas prices are set to drop, and the savings could be worth the wait.
Gas analyst Dan McTeague reports that pumps across the province will drop by 3 cents per litre on Thursday, bringing regions such as the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Niagara and Windsor-Essex to 149.9 cents per litre.
\u201c\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: After rising 2 cents todays #GasPrices to DROP 3 cents Thursday to 149.9 cts/l for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Kitchener #Barrie #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Windsor #Niagara & most of S #Ont \n#Montreal gets same down to 165.9 \nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIrWw\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1678275852
If predictions hold, the drop will end this week's upward trend, which according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), Ontario has been stuck in for the last two days.
As per usual, the best deals will be found in Peterborough, which Gas Wizard predicts will see its gas stations drop to 144.9 cents per litre.
Other notable spots for savings include London, Oshawa, Barrie and Greater Sudbury, which could drop their prices to 148.9 cents per litre.
On the other side of the pricing spectrum is Thunder Bay, 156.9, Waterloo, 152.9, and Cornwall, 150.9, all of which are expected to record no change on Thursday.
How much is gas prices in Ontario?
CAA's database has Ontario's average gas price sitting at 148.3 cents per litre as of Wednesday, March 8.
A far cry from the 183.3 cents per litre the province recorded this time last year.
Why are gas prices so high in Ontario?
In January, McTeague told Narcity that the blame lies partly with how energy markets were handled during the second half of 2022, citing "overarching concerns" about factors such as COVID-19, inflation, and demand destruction.
The analyst predicted the average gas price would be more painful in 2023 than last year, which he says can be linked to the federal government's carbon tax.