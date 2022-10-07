Expert Says Ontario Gas Prices Are A 'Growing Concern' Because Diesel Is Getting Pricey
It's in short supply.
Ontario gas prices are set to rise again on Saturday, and people looking to fuel up on diesel are in for a gut punch.
According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, the province's diesel prices have become a "growing concern," with pumps shooting up 13 cents per litre on Friday and an 11-cent hike expected for Saturday.
If predictions hold, the price of diesel will sit at 215.9 cents per litre for areas like Toronto, Ottawa, Niagara, and Barrie by the weekend.
McTeague told Narcity that the fuel's short supply and refinery needs, along with Europe's gas supply interruptions, are all playing a part in the increase.
"It's in short supply as demand has skyrocketed," he said. "It also requires more refinery capacity, a real challenge when you consider [the] eastern U.S. and Canada [have] lost three refineries, and diesel is now an alternative to gas supply interruptions in Europe."
He also talked about the impact the spike could have across several Ontario industries.
"Diesel is the fuel that's the world's economic workhorse. It's a mainstay of our transportation, mining, farming, and heating. It's also prominent in fertilizers," the gas expert added.
What about regular gas prices?
Regular gas prices are at a standstill this Friday, with only one city, London, recording any change. The area dropped by 1 cent, bringing its totals down to 167.9 cents per litre.
However, regular pumps will rise alongside their diesel counterparts on Saturday, bringing totals in the GTA, Hamilton, Kingston, Niagara and Ottawa to 169.9 cents per litre. A rate that can't help but seem cheap in comparison.
Oshawa, Barrie and London will also see an increase, where drivers will be faced with 168.9 cents per litre if predictions hold.
Peterborough and Sudbury will be the only spots in the province to see a drop in prices, bringing totals to 159.9 and 173.6 cents per litre, respectively.
