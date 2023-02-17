Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & These Cities Will Be The Cheapest
Travel could be more affordable this weekend.
Despite predictions for Ontario gas prices looking gloomy in the long run for 2023, fuelling up has so far remained affordable.
According to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), provincial pumps have been on a downward trend for the last two days, with Friday's average sitting at 144.6 cents per litre.
Gas prices in Toronto aren't quite as low yet, sitting at 145.7 cents per litre ahead of the weekend. However, the latest predictions by Gas Wizard have the city and most other regions slated to record a two-cent decrease by Saturday.
If it holds, the dip will have London, Oshawa and Barrie offering motorists 143.9 cents per litre by the weekend, a cent cheaper than other areas in the province, with one region slated to drop even lower.
Peterborough, often the province's cheapest place to fuel up, could continue its reign this weekend, with gas prices set to drop down to 140.9 in the city.
It's important to mention that Gas Wizard's price estimates are not always accurate. However, CAA's data does appear to support its predictions for this Saturday.
For example, the CAA website has Peterborough offering 142.4 cents per litre on Friday, and Ontario's average gas price embarking on a downward trend.
Still, drivers should check CAA on the day of their travel to ensure they're getting the most up-to-date prices.
Are gas prices going up in Ontario?
At the moment, gas prices are on a downward trend. However, according to analyst Dan McTeague, gas prices could reach the same heights they did during last year's peak in 2023.
"I think it'll move up slowly between now and June, measurably, you know, 10 cents a month until we hit probably about $2 a litre," he told Narcity.
