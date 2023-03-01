Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow But This Spot Will Have The Savings
Drivers in this region are getting a deal!
Heads up, drivers! Ontario gas prices are set to record a widespread increase on Thursday. And, while most motorists will want to fill up ASAP, the residents of this outlier will want to hold off to avoid losing out on savings.
According to Gas Wizard, most cities will see their stations rise by 3 cents by mid-week, bringing gas prices up to 145.9 cents per litre for places like Toronto, Windsor and Ottawa.
However, the site, which bases its predictions on energy market trends, has Peterborough's fuel costs dropping by 2 cents on Thursday, allowing drivers to fill their tanks for 139.9 cents per litre.
Overall, the deviation is pretty standard as the city often offers some of the cheapest gas in Ontario. Still, drivers passing through the area will definitely want to fill up and save some cash.
On the gloomier side of things, Thunder Bay, a city known for shipping expensive energy prices, won't record any change. Its fuel prices will stay stuck at 154.9 cents per litre, which according to Gas Wizard's database — it has been at for over a week.
The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) has Ontario's average gas price slated at 139.9 cents per litre on Wednesday after a two-day downward trend, with spots like Toronto and Ottawa floating between 141.0 to 140.6.
So, less antsy drivers should check the roadside assistance company's database on Thursday morning to see if predictions are held.
Although, motorists who prefer to save over gamble should definitely fuel up today.