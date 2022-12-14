Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow But Fuelling Up At These Spots Will Be Bliss
Only one spot will see a drop!
The downward trend that helped put Ontario gas prices at their lowest levels since late 2021 appears to be coming to an end this week, with pumps predicted to rise for the second day in a row on Thursday.
According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, most stations in southern Ontario will record an increase of 1 cent on Wednesday. Alone, the slight uptick is hardly worth noting. However, Thursday's follow-up increase of 2 cents will likely be enough to make drivers want to fuel up sooner rather than later.
If predictions hold, most cities, including Toronto, Ottawa and Windsor, will offer an average of 137.9 cents per litre.
\u201c\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: After rising a cent today, #GasPrices going up 2 cts Thurs to a high of 137.9 at most gas stations across S. #Ont incl., #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Kitchener #LdnOnt #Hamilton #Barrie #Windsor #Niagara #Kingston #Guelph\n#Montreal up same to 153.9\nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIrWw\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1671022964
Residents of Peterborough, a city that often records the cheapest gas prices in the province, will want to heed McTeague, as their rates could shoot up by 6 cents on Thursday, moving stations up from 129.2 cents per litre to around 135.2 cents per litre.
On the bright side, Greater Sudbury, an area that usually sits on the higher end of the gas price spectrum, could see its pumps drop by 2 cents, according to Gas Wizard.
The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) currently lists the city's average at 141.2, meaning residents could be paying as low as 139.2 cents per litre by Thursday.
Drivers who remember paying highs of $2 earlier in 2022 may wonder why gas has suddenly returned to the realm of affordability; recent legislative action taken by the Ontario government is partly to thank.
The government revealed on November 13 that it would be extending its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until December 31, 2023, an effort it claims will help save the average household $195 a year.
