Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow But Fuelling Up At These Spots Will Be Bliss

Only one spot will see a drop!

Toronto Staff Writer
Esso gas station.

Esso gas station.

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

The downward trend that helped put Ontario gas prices at their lowest levels since late 2021 appears to be coming to an end this week, with pumps predicted to rise for the second day in a row on Thursday.

According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, most stations in southern Ontario will record an increase of 1 cent on Wednesday. Alone, the slight uptick is hardly worth noting. However, Thursday's follow-up increase of 2 cents will likely be enough to make drivers want to fuel up sooner rather than later.

If predictions hold, most cities, including Toronto, Ottawa and Windsor, will offer an average of 137.9 cents per litre.

Residents of Peterborough, a city that often records the cheapest gas prices in the province, will want to heed McTeague, as their rates could shoot up by 6 cents on Thursday, moving stations up from 129.2 cents per litre to around 135.2 cents per litre.

On the bright side, Greater Sudbury, an area that usually sits on the higher end of the gas price spectrum, could see its pumps drop by 2 cents, according to Gas Wizard.

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) currently lists the city's average at 141.2, meaning residents could be paying as low as 139.2 cents per litre by Thursday.

Drivers who remember paying highs of $2 earlier in 2022 may wonder why gas has suddenly returned to the realm of affordability; recent legislative action taken by the Ontario government is partly to thank.

The government revealed on November 13 that it would be extending its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until December 31, 2023, an effort it claims will help save the average household $195 a year.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Patrick John Gilson
    Toronto Staff Writer
    Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...