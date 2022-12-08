Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Again & Drivers Could Pay The Cheapest Rates Since 2021
Remember when $2 a litre was a thing?
Travel has been made relatively easy in the province this December, thanks to a combination of mild weather and low Ontario gas prices, with the latter set up to drop again on Friday.
Gas Wizard predicts that the province's pumps could drop by another 3 cents tomorrow, bringing most area's totals down to 135.9 cents per litre ahead of the weekend.
Affected areas could include:
- The Greater Toronto Area (GTA)
- Hamilton
- Niagara
- Ottawa
- Waterloo
- Windsor
The drop would follow Thursday's decrease, which saw gas prices reach their lowest rates since last year. Gas analyst Dan McTeague confirmed to Narcity that the last time average prices sank this low was on December 19, 2021.
And the savings go deeper than that. For example, Peterborough, a city that often records the province's cheapest gas rates, could see its stations offer 128.9 cents per litre at their pumps. A blissfully low rate and a far cry from CAA's recorded highs of 171.9 cents per litre last month.
The significant shift in prices has been helped along, in part, by the province's recent legislative action.
The Ontario government announced on November 13 that it would be extending its gas and fuel tax rate cuts for an additional year until December 31, 2023, which it claims will help save the average household $195 a year.
The extension is a continuation of legislation passed in spring, which cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre.
Fuel up while the going is good, folks!