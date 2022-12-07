Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Fall To Their Lowest In A Year & Your Travel Plans Are Saved
One city is dropping even lower than the rest.
Ontario gas prices are set to drop again on Thursday, December 8, 2022, potentially reaching their lowest rates since last year. A saving grace for motorists who were forced to pay notably high prices last month.
According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, pumps will fall by 2 cents on Thursday, bringing most of the province's stations down to 138.9 cents per litre, including cities such as Toronto, Ottawa and Windsor.
McTeague tweeted that the dip has left gas prices at their "lowest level in a year" while encouraging drivers to "take advantage" of the energy market while the going is good.
Narcity reached out to the analyst for further information on the decrease but has yet to hear back.
The low prices are indeed a far cry from the average of 173.0 cents per litre drivers were paying back in November.
CAA continues to rank Peterborough as the cheapest place to fill up in the province, with prices expected to drop as low as 130.9 cents per litre on Thursday, according to Gas Wizard.
Sudbury remains the most expensive, currently offering 149.8 cents per litre. However, the city is predicted to drop by 2 cents, leaving its totals at a slightly lower 147.9 cents per litre.
The downward trend is a stroke of good luck for residents looking to save this month, especially those planning on driving long distances over the holidays.
The Ontario government announced last month that it would be extending the timeline of its gas tax cut, which will allow the rate on gasoline and fuel to remain at 9 cents per litre until December 31, 2023.
