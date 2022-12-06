Ontario Gas Prices Set To Drop Tomorrow & Cities Will Be The Cheapest They've Been In Months
Holiday travel is staying cheap for now.
Drivers can expect to see a drop in Ontario gas prices on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, potentially reaching their lowest point since January. Welcome news for drivers who've been feeling the financial strain of high gas prices for months.
According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, gas prices will fall by 3 cents on Wednesday, bringing stations down to 140.9 cents per litre for cities including Toronto, Ottawa and Windsor.
McTeague said the last time the province recorded gas prices this low was on January 2, 2022. So, you'll want to take advantage of the decreases while you can.
\u201c\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: Party like it\u2019s January 2, 2022 \u2026 #GasPrices to fall 3 cents a litre Wed to 140.9 (or lower) at most gas stations in #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Kitchener #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Barrie #Kingston #Windsor #Niagara & most of s. #Ont \n#Montreal to 155.9 \nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGqQxW\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1670328732
On Tuesday, the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) reported that Windsor and Ottawa were sitting at 140.4 and 140.6 cents per litre, which means they could drop even lower than predicted if the downward trend holds.
Either way, Ontario drivers, who paid an average of $173.0 cents per litre in November, are in for some serious savings this month, just in time for the holidays.
CAA has Peterborough ranked as the cheapest place to fill up in the province, with prices expected to drop as low as 132.9 cents per litre on Wednesday, according to Gas Wizard.
Sudbury remains the most expensive, currently offering 149.9 cents per litre, with the city not expected to record any positive on hump day.
Overall, the predicted drop in Ontario gas prices is welcome news for drivers, especially those who still have to go out and buy gifts.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.