Circle K Is Having A 'Fuel Day' In Canada This Week & You Can Get Cheaper Gas
Save more at the pumps this week.👇💰
If you're looking to find cheaper gas prices in Canada ahead of the holiday season, you're in luck!
Circle K is hosting its very first Fuel Day in Canada and you can expect some pretty hefty discounts at the pumps, as well as in-store deals, too.
The retailer's first Fuel Day will take place on Friday, December 9 between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.
So far, deals have been announced in Ontario, Alberta and Quebec, although the reductions vary slightly depending on the location.
In Ontario and Alberta, you can get 10 cents off per litre of fuel at select locations. On the day, the posted price and price on the pump will reflect the discounts.
The retailer has confirmed that, on Friday, customers will be able to find the cheap gas at more than 370 Circle K locations in Ontario, and more than 98 participating locations in Alberta.
To find out which branches are getting involved, you can use the store locator on circlek.com and then add the "fuel day" filter.
Moreover, on the same day and during the same hours, Circle K will also be offering deals on beverages, food, confectionery and more.
For example, Ontario customers can expect a limited supply of coupon books available in-store that can be used until the end of January 2023.
Alberta customers can also expect a limited supply of coupon books, as well as deals on coffee.
Meanwhile, in Quebec, Couche-Tard will be hosting Couche-Tard Essence en Folie by offering a limited number of $5 discount cards with the purchase of 25 litres or more of fuel.
This deal will be valid at more than 510 participating locations in Quebec on Friday, December 9, 2022, between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.
To find the closest participating location, Quebec customers can use the store locator on couche-tard.com and select the filter "Essence en folie."
Circle K's Fuel Day is apparently a new initiative in Canada to "thank customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holidays," according to Mélissa Lessard, Head of North America Marketing at Couche-Tard/Circle K.
Well, the more savings the merrier, this holiday season!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.