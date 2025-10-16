You can save 10¢ per litre at Circle K on Fuel Day and help Canadian communities
Save big at the pump and give back where it counts.
Everyone loves getting a good price at the pump, and this fall, Circle K is stepping up with a deal that's not only good for your wallet but also good for your community.
On Thursday, October 16, Circle K Fuel Day is back — and it's one you won't want to miss.
From 3-6 p.m. local time, participating Circle K and Couche-Tard locations across Canada will be offering 10 cents off per litre at the pump. Just roll up, fill your tank like usual and instantly save.*
This limited-time event isn't only about discounts, either. Every fill-up during those three hours will also support important Canadian charities, with proceeds going directly back into local communities.
Depending on where you live, you'll be helping:
• Make-A-Wish in Eastern Canada, granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.
• Ontario Children's Hospitals in Central Canada, including SickKids, CHEO, MacKids and the Children's Health Foundation in London, all of which provide world-class care and research for kids facing complex health challenges.
• Support Our Troops in Western Canada, providing essential services and assistance to Canadian Armed Forces members, veterans and their families.
It's a simple way to make a big impact by getting a good deal, fueling your car and giving back all at once.
The great thing about Fuel Day is it's about more than getting 10 cents off; it's also about making a tangible difference in your community. Whether it's supporting sick kids, granting wishes or honouring military families, your fuel day can help power more than just your car.So, mark your calendars and plan your stop at Circle K for October 16, from 3-6 p.m. local time. With only three hours to take advantage of this nationwide deal, it's the perfect excuse to top up your tank.