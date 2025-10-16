Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Advertisement Content

You can save 10¢ per litre at Circle K on Fuel Day and help Canadian communities

Save big at the pump and give back where it counts.

Man pumping gas at a Circle K station while saving on Fuel Day. Right: Person fueling their car at a gas station during Circle K Fuel Day discount event.

Refuel at Circle K on Fuel Day to save money and make a difference.

Courtesy of Circle K
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer, Studio

Everyone loves getting a good price at the pump, and this fall, Circle K is stepping up with a deal that's not only good for your wallet but also good for your community.

On Thursday, October 16, Circle K Fuel Day is back — and it's one you won't want to miss.

From 3-6 p.m. local time, participating Circle K and Couche-Tard locations across Canada will be offering 10 cents off per litre at the pump. Just roll up, fill your tank like usual and instantly save.*

This limited-time event isn't only about discounts, either. Every fill-up during those three hours will also support important Canadian charities, with proceeds going directly back into local communities.

Depending on where you live, you'll be helping:

Make-A-Wish in Eastern Canada, granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.
• Ontario Children's Hospitals in Central Canada, including SickKids, CHEO, MacKids and the Children's Health Foundation in London, all of which provide world-class care and research for kids facing complex health challenges.
Support Our Troops in Western Canada, providing essential services and assistance to Canadian Armed Forces members, veterans and their families.

It's a simple way to make a big impact by getting a good deal, fueling your car and giving back all at once.

The great thing about Fuel Day is it's about more than getting 10 cents off; it's also about making a tangible difference in your community. Whether it's supporting sick kids, granting wishes or honouring military families, your fuel day can help power more than just your car.

So, mark your calendars and plan your stop at Circle K for October 16, from 3-6 p.m. local time. With only three hours to take advantage of this nationwide deal, it's the perfect excuse to top up your tank.


* NAT
10 cents per litre discount starts today at 3:00 p.m. (local time) and ends at 6:00 p.m. (local time) at participating Circle K operated fuel locations in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, Northwest Territories, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island, while supplies last. At Prince Edward Island Circle K locations, customers must pay for their fuel in-store to receive the discount. In Nova Scotia, the maximum allowable discount will be limited to 100 litres per vehicle. In the event that Circle K modifies the start time of “Fuel Day,” the 10 cents per litre price drop will be based on the last listed price per litre as posted by Circle K at the start of “Fuel Day.” Posted price on pump reflects discounted price during that time. For more information, visit CircleK.com.
EAST — Circle K (English)
10 cents per litre discount starts today at 3:00 p.m. (local time) and ends at 6:00 p.m. (local time) at participating Circle K operated fuel locations in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island, while supplies last. At Prince Edward Island Circle K locations, customers must pay for their fuel in-store to receive the discount. In Nova Scotia, the maximum allowable discount will be limited to 100 litres per vehicle. In the event that Circle K modifies the start time of “Fuel Day,” the 10 cents per litre price drop will be based on the last listed price per litre as posted by Circle K at the start of “Fuel Day.” Posted price on pump reflects discounted price during that time. For each fuel purchase made during the specified 3-hour timeframe, a donation of one dollar ($1) will be given to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, up to a maximum donation value of $100,000 across Eastern Canada (Quebec and Atlantic). For more information, visit CircleK.com.
ON — Circle K Hero Day
On October 16, 2025 (from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. EST), for every purchase of a participating 500 ml Circle K Water, 460 ml Bfit, and 46 g Reese’s Singles product at Circle K locations in Ontario, 50% of the proceeds from these items will be donated to local children's hospitals and children’s hospital foundations in Ontario. Local hospitals and foundations include CHEO, MacKids, Children's Health Foundation (London), and SickKids Foundation.
Fuel Day (Ontario)
10 cents per litre discount starts today at 3:00 p.m. (local time) and ends at 6:00 p.m. (local time) at participating Circle K operated fuel locations in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, Northwest Territories, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island, while supplies last. At Prince Edward Island Circle K locations, customers must pay for their fuel in-store to receive the discount. In Nova Scotia, the maximum allowable discount will be limited to 100 litres per vehicle. In the event that Circle K modifies the start time of “Fuel Day,” the 10 cents per litre price drop will be based on the last listed price per litre as posted by Circle K at the start of “Fuel Day.” Posted price on pump reflects discounted price during that time. For each fuel purchase made during the specified 3-hour timeframe on October 16, 2025, $1.00 per vehicle fill-up will be donated to local children's hospitals and children’s foundations in Ontario, up to a maximum of $50,000. Circle K Froster Active Kids will match donations up to an additional $50,000. Local hospitals and foundations include CHEO, MacKids, Children's Health Foundation (London), and SickKids Foundation. For more information, visit CircleK.com.
WEST
10 cents per litre discount starts today at 3:00 p.m. (local time) and ends at 6:00 p.m. (local time) at participating Circle K operated fuel locations in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, Northwest Territories, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island, while supplies last. At Prince Edward Island Circle K locations, customers must pay for their fuel in-store to receive the discount. In Nova Scotia, the maximum allowable discount will be limited to 100 litres per vehicle. In the event that Circle K modifies the start time of “Fuel Day,” the 10 cents per litre price drop will be based on the last listed price per litre as posted by Circle K at the start of “Fuel Day.” Posted price on pump reflects discounted price during that time. For every 40 litres of fuel purchased during the specified 3-hour timeframe, $2 will be donated to Support Our Troops, up to a maximum of $15,000. For more information, visit CircleK.com.
