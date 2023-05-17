Ontario Gas Prices Will Be Way Cheaper At These Locations Tomorrow & Here's How To Save Money
Your wallet will thank you! ⛽️.
Listen up, motorists! Ontario gas prices are about to be much cheaper on Thursday at certain stations across the province, and the savings will be worth the wait.
Circle K locations across Ontario, and the country, will be offering drivers 10 cents off per litre of gas to celebrate their "Fuel Day" event.
Head to the closest Circle K gas station near you between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, to sweep this deal and save a few bucks when filling up your car.
At more than 370 Circle K gas stations in Ontario, the prices at the pumps will be discounted ahead of the long weekend.
"The May long weekend marks the start of summer, and we want to start the season by thanking our customers," said Mélissa Lessard, Head of North American Marketing at Alimentation Couche-Tard, in a press release.
"It's the perfect time to show our appreciation and help make life a little easier every day with our 'Fuel Day' happening throughout Ontario," Lessard added.
Also, depending on the location you end up at, you might even spot other deals in-store.
Customers will get a limited supply of "coupon books with additional deals on fuel and car washes available in-store that can be used until the end of August 2023 in Ontario."
According to Gas Wizard's predictions, prices in Toronto will go up by 1 cent on Thursday, costing motorists 153.9 cents per litre.
People who manage to get their hands on the Circle K deal could be paying around 143.9 cents per litre on "Fuel Day," if predictions hold.
Where to find "Fuel Day" deals in Ontario?
Here are some Circle K locations in Toronto and the GTA offering the "Fuel Day" event:
- 553 Lakeshore Blvd W., Toronto
- 952 King St. W., Toronto
- 581 Parliament St., Toronto
- 110 Bathurst St., Toronto
- 150 Dupont St., Toronto
- 381 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Toronto
- 61 Overlea Blvd., Toronto
- 2189 Lakeshore Blvd. W., Etobicoke
- 250 The Queensway, Etobicoke
- 3800 Kingston Rd., Scarborough
- 1150 Markham Rd., Scarborough
- 6415 Dixie Rd., Mississauga
- 6998 Rexwood Rd., Mississauga