Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow But These Spots Will Be Slightly Cheaper
Don't wait until Friday!
Ontario gas prices have remained stable this week; however, experts are predicting a significant shift come Friday.
Gas analyst Dan McTeague predicts an upcoming increase in the province's gas prices. Before the weekend, costs are expected to climb by 4 cents, reaching an average of 157.9 cents per litre in cities like Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, and Windsor.
\u201c\u201cRise is due to relief that the US will avoid a debt ceiling fiasco\u201d \n\nDamn iPhone spell check\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1684409539
Keeping in line with its reputation as Ontario's most affordable city for fuel, Peterborough is expected to be the only location to offer significant savings on Friday. Predictions indicate that gas prices in the city will peak at 152.6 cents per litre, despite an increase of 4 cents.
Although it's worth noting that gas stations in Cornwall could also offer slightly cheaper fuel on Friday compared to the rest of the province, with Gas Wizard predicting the city to cap off at 155.9 cents per litre ahead of the weekend.
Data supplied by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) shows Ontario's average gas price at 150.7 cents per litre as of Thursday, showing the province on a two-day upwards trend.
To celebrate their "Fuel Day" event, Circle K locations throughout Ontario and the country will be providing drivers with a discount of 10 cents per litre of gas on Thursday.
So, don't miss out on the opportunity to save some money while refuelling your vehicle, which you can do by visiting your local Circle K between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on May 18.
What is the cheapest day to buy gas in Ontario?
According to McTeague, timing is everything when it comes to gas prices, and those who fill up their tank on Saturday or Sunday night are usually better off.
"Weekend evenings tend to be slightly cheaper as gas bars lose some of their retail margins for a few hours," he told Narcity last summer. "Many stations part with some of their 7-9 cent a litre retail margin which is included in the price, to attract more volumes of sales when traffic slows down."