Circle K Is Offering Cheaper Gas Prices Across Canada Right Before The Long Weekend
Discounted prices at gas stations will only be available for a limited time.
If you're looking to fuel up for less, Circle K is offering discounts across Canada but for a limited time only.
Gas stations in three provinces are hosting a "Fuel Day" event which means gas prices are going to be cheaper and some places will even have free coffee and baked goods.
For a few hours on Thursday, May 18, 2023, Circle K will give customers a deal of 10 cents off per litre of fuel.
The posted price you see at the gas stations and the price that's on the pump will be the discounted price during the Fuel Day event.
So, that means you won't have to have a special promo code or go in-store to get the cheaper gas that's being offered.
In Ontario, more than 370 Circle K locations in over 120 cities and towns will have cheaper gas prices from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Customers can also go in-store to get coupon books that have more deals on fuel and car washes that can be used at locations across the province until the end of August.
At almost 100 Circle K gas stations in Alberta that are in more than 40 cities and towns, the Fuel Day deal will be available on Thursday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. MT.
Some places will offer coupon books with free coffee and more discounts on fuel that are valid until the end of August.
Then, in Quebec, Fuel Day — also known as "Essence en Folie" — will be a little bit different.
More than 500 gas stations in the province will be giving out coupon books with a fuel discount coupon for 10 cents off per litre of fuel that can be used on same-day pre-paid gas purchases.
Also, free in-store baked goods and coffee will be available along with free car washes and even more discounts.
This Fuel Day discount on gas is happening right before the May long weekend which is meant to "help make life a little easier" as the country marks the unofficial start of summer.
Now, costs as the pumps aren't as expensive as they were back in 2022 when the average price of gas in Canada was over $2 a litre for the first time in Canadian history.
But you still need quite a lot of funds to fuel up, especially in Ontario and Quebec where a price hike happened just last week.
Gas prices went up to 153.9 per litre in Toronto and other parts of southern Ontario and up to 164.9 per litre in Montreal and Quebec City!
