The Average Price Of Gas In Canada Is Over $2 A Litre & Here's How To Save At The Pumps
How you drive might be costing you money!💸⛽
The average price of gas in Canada has reached over $2 a litre for the first time ever so that's bad news if you were hoping inflation was going away.
While many places in Canada like B.C. and Ontario have seen the cost per litre hovering above and around $2 for months now, it's now officially a Canada-wide average according to The Canadian Press.
So, if the cost of gas is putting a strain on you and your wallet, there are a ton of ways to help ease that financial burden.
Experts from OK Tire have put together a list of the best ways that you can save some money at the pumps.
One of the biggest things to help cut down on your gas usage is the amount of air in your tires. If your car's tires aren't fully inflated, it can actually create more resistance with the road.
More resistance means your car needs to work harder and when your car works harder, it means you're burning through more fuel.
So, if you want to save some of that cash on gas, pump up your tires!
Along with ensuring your tires are fully inflated, you also should make sure that they're properly aligned.
According to OK Tire, if your wheels aren't squared up properly they can also "drag" on the roads as opposed to rolling smoothly.
That could cause accelerated tire wear and decrease your fuel efficiency by around 25%!
Other things that can impact your fuel economy include unnecessary idling, not cleaning the air filtration system, and not having your vehicle's ignition and emission systems checked regularly for issues.
Also, you can change the way you drive to help save money. Quick acceleration and deceleration can unnecessarily burn a lot of fuel.
So, when you can, try to get up to speed gradually and avoid slamming on the brakes.
It's also important to make sure that there isn't any unnecessary weight in your vehicle that might be dragging you down. Just another reason to clean out the trunk or backseat.
With the continued increase in the cost of gas, groceries and housing, you can try and use these tips so you can save money when you fuel up at the pumps.