Here's What's Open & Closed For The 2023 Labour Day Long Weekend In Ontario
Everything you need to know! 🙏
Planning to celebrate summer’s last hurrah over the Labour Day long weekend, but have no idea what the heck is even open or closed? Well, fret not friend. We’ve compiled yet another extensive list of intel to help you navigate the holiday.
The arrival of Labour Day on Monday, September 4, 2023, will no doubt have an impact on a number of business and service hours, including the LCBO and your local grocer. So, you'll probably want to use this guide before heading out.
After all, no one wants to end up awkwardly tugging at locked doors, realizing how badly they've just messed up.
Here is your guide to planning any necessary shopping trips on Labour Day in Ontario.
Grocery Stores
Metro and Food Basics: On Labour Day, Monday, September 4, most Metro and Food Basics stores will be closed. However, some. will have adjusted hours:
- For your Metro store status, visit: Find a Store | Metro.
- For your Food Basics hours, see: Labour Day - Store Hours | Food Basics.
Loblaws: The vast majority of Loblaws will be closed on Labour Day. However, the location at 60 Carlton Street in Toronto will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Longos: All stores will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Rabba: All locations are open 24/7. Classic Rabba vibes, open until the literal end of the world.
No Frills: Most stores will be closed. However, a few including ones in Amherstburg and Fort Erie will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sobeys: All stores will be open for regular business hours.
Farm Boy: Here are the hours for the Farm Boy stores that are open:
- 10 Goulding Avenue, Aurora – 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- 2441 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville – 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- 777 Bay Street, Toronto – 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- 207 Queens Quay West, Toronto – 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- 940 Futures Gate, Kingston – 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- 18075 Yonge Street, Newmarket – 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- 50 Rideau Street, Ottawa – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- 81 St. Clair Avenue East, Toronto – 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- 100 Queens Quay East, Toronto – 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- 12266 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill – 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Liquor Stores
Beer Store:
On Labour Day, 93 select Beer Store locations will be open throughout Ontario. While most will operate from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the Brantford and Leamington locations will be closed at 5:00 p.m
- Whitby: 476 Division St.
- Cobourg: 452 Bathurst St.
- Toronto:
- 3154 Hurontario Street
- 1550 Dundas Street East
- 529 Oakwood Avenue
- 1530 Albion Road
- 2153 St. Clair Avenue
- 9771 Jane Street
- 2625A Weston Road
- 81 Billy Bishop Way
- 3130 Danforth Avenue
- 2727 Eglinton Avenue East
- 534 Parliament Street
- 609 Roehampton Avenue
- 6212 Yonge Street
- 3561 Lawrence Avenue East
- 2360 Kennedy Road
- 1355 Kingston Road
- Pickering: 280 Murray Street
- Brantford: 132 Richmond Street
- Chatham: 1600 Dundas Street East
- London:
- 414 Wharncliffe Road South
- 1080 Adelaide Street North
- Sarnia: 1107 Confederation Street
- Grand Bend: 21 Ontario Street North
- Woodstock: 911 Dundas Street.
- Stratford: 429 Huron Street
- Windsor:
- 2380 Walker Road
- 790 Goyeau Street
- 8150 Tecumseh Boulevard East
- Essex: 160 Talbot Street North
- Leamington: 255 Erie Street South (Note the different closing time)
- Barrie:
- 30 Anne Street, South
- 531 Bayfield Street
- 71 Mapleview Drive
- 640 Yonge Street
- Alliston: 161 Young Street
- Bradford: 452 Holland Street West
- Newmarket: 1100 Davis Driver
- Alcona: 945 Innisfil Beach Road
- Collingwood: 415 First Street
- Midland: 9350 Hwy. #93
- Orillia: 275 Atherly Road
- North Bay: 2035 Cassells Street
- Huntsville: 18 Hanes Road
- Sudbury: 1485 Lasalle Boulevard
- Orangeville: 270 Broadway Street
- Guelph:
- 111 Silvercreek Parkway North.
- 710 Woolwich Street
- Hamilton:
- 282 Parkdale Avenue North
- 1111 Barton Street East
- 959 Fennell Avenue East
- 75 Centennial Parkway North
- 150 Barton Street East
- 1408 Upper James Street
- Owen Sound: 1155 First Avenue East
- Kitchener: 250 Bleams Road
- Cambridge: 200 Franklin Boulevard
- Waterloo:
- 70 Weber Street North
- 624 King Street North
- Belleville: 167 Bell Boulevard
- Napanee: 450 Centre Street
- Picton: 412 Picton Main Street
- Trenton: 49 Byron Street
- Cornwall: 838 Sydney Street
- Brockville: 125 Stewart Boulevard
- Kingston:
- 290 Concession Street
- 500 Princess Street
- 1090 Midland Avenue
- Keswick: 443 The Queensway South
- Lindsay: 370 Kent Street West
- Ottawa:
- 1860 Bank Street
- 1984 Baseline Road
- 548 Montreal Road
- 515 Somerset Street West
- Nepean: 3500 Fallowfield Road.
- Kanata: 499 Terry Fox Drive
- Orleans: 2276 Tenth Line Road
- Carleton Place: 575 McNeely Avenue
- Pembroke: 311 Nelson Street
- Peterborough:
- 570 Lansdowne Street West
- 1900 Lansdowne Street West
LCBO:
LCBO stores will maintain regular hours over the Labour Day long weekend but will be closed on Labour Day, Monday, September 4. Some LCBO Convenience Outlets may remain open, depending on local municipality permissions.
Malls
CF Eaton Centre: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Yorkdale Mall: All locations will be closed.
CF Sherway Gardens: All locations will be closed.
CF Fairview Mall: All locations will be closed, restaurant hours may vary.
Scarborough Town Centre: All locations will be closed.
Bayview Village: Closed, but restaurant hours may vary.
Square One Shopping Centre: 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Vaughan Mills: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Pacific Mall: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Oshawa Centre: Closed.
Outlet Collection At Niagara: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Government Services
Canada Post: Closed.
Banks: Closed.
Toronto Public Service: Only select recreational centres will remain open.
TTC: The TTC will operate on a Sunday schedule for Labour Day with service from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.
Things to do
- CN Tower: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Ripley’s Aquarium: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
- Casa Loma: 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Toronto Zoo: 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Canada’s Wonderland: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Ontario Science Centre: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Royal Ontario Museum: 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Art Gallery of Ontario: 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- CNE: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
So, there you have it. Everything you need to know to get through the Labour Day long weekend without making any embracing blunders. Your chance to stock up before it's too late.
