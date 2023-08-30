PLAY Airlines Is Having A Labour Day Sale & You Can Get Cheap Flights For As Low As $159
Time to plan a European getaway! ✈️
Start packing those bags! If you've been dreaming about a trip to Europe then now might be your chance to book a getaway. PLAY Airlines is having a Labour Day sale and you can snag some cheap flights to popular European cities.
The budget-friendly Icelandic airline, which provides daily flights from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport to over 26 European destinations via Iceland, has just announced its Labour Day promotion.
@narcitytoronto
Looking for some discounted flights to Europe? PLAY Airlines has a Labour Day sale happening this weekend with round-trip flights starting at $159. From August 30 to September 4, PLAY is offering deals on round trips to Iceland, Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen and London. #playairlines #cheapflights #europetravel #eurotrip #traveldeals
From August 30 to September 4,Canadians can book fall and spring getaways to select cities with one-way flights starting from $159 to $209 out of Hamilton.
The discounted flights are available for travel dates between October 15, 2023 and March 2024. The promotion includes "all mandatory taxes, fees and carrier charges" but baggage fees and other restrictions apply. You must book a round-trip flight in order to qualify for the offer.
The destinations included in the promotion are London, Iceland, Amsterdam, Berlin and Copenhagen.
Whether you're dreaming of a cozy fall escape to the historic streets of London or a spring adventure to tulip-filled Amsterdam, you might be able to save some cash with the PLAY promotion.
If you're looking for cheap flights outside of this offer then you're in luck. Google Flights recently launched a new feature that tells you the cheapest time to book your tickets to your destination.
PLAY only has a certain amount of availability and tickets are on a first come, first served basis, so if you're planning a getaway, it could be a good time to book.