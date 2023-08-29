Flair Airlines Is Having A Huge Birthday Sale & You Can Get 50% Off Flights
Flights are as low as $84 one-way!
Fancy jetting off to a new destination this fall? Flair Airlines is having a huge birthday sale on flights to the U.S., Mexico and the Dominican Republic and you could score some cheap flights.
To celebrate, the low-cost airline is offering 50% off all base fares on flights to so many destinations this fall so whether you're planning a city break or a beach vacation, you'll be able to take advantage.
To snag the deal, you'll need to use the promo code "happybday" when booking. The deal is running from August 29 to 11:59 p.m. on August 30, 2023, so you'll want to move quickly.
The sale applies to flights to U.S. destinations as well as Mexico and the Dominican Republic for travel dates between September 5 and December 13, 2023.
There are some great deals to be had with flights from Kitchener-Waterloo to Fort Lauderdale starting from as low as $84 one-way.
If you're travelling from Vancouver, you could travel to San Francisco for just $94 one-way and Edmontonians could get tickets to Nashville for $104 one-way.
If you're looking to take a city break to the U.S., there are flights to so many other hotspots included in the sale including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York and more.
If a beach vacay is on the cards, you could get tickets to destinations such as Cancun, Puerto Vallarta or Punta Cana from as low as $143 one-way.
So if you're already starting to make your fall travel plans, you may be able to find a great deal on flights with Flair.
