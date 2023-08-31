Gas Prices At Circle K Will Be So Cheap Before The Long Weekend & Here's When To Get The Deal
The discount is only available for a few hours! ⛽
Want to save on gas prices in Canada? Your wish is Circle K's command. The convenience store is rolling out the proverbial bargain bin for its Canadian patrons ahead of the Labour Day Long Weekend. They're calling it the global Circle K Day event, but we prefer the term "cheap gas bonanza."
For a three-hour window on Thursday, August 31, from 4 to 7 p.m., drivers will be able to save up to 10 cents off per litre. Not a bad way to kick off those Labour Day escape plans.
Circle K is also offering 50% off select food and beverages. We're talking breakfast and lunch sandwiches, pizza slices and hotdogs all for dirt cheap. Best part? These deals will be available from the crack of dawn at 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. local time.
If that's not enough to make you want to set an alarm on a holiday, we don't know what is.
The Circle K head honcho, Alex Miller, had this to say about the event: “As we anticipated, a worldwide event like Circle K Day simply wouldn’t be complete without saving at the pump as well.”
“Ahead of the Labour Day weekend, we are proud to honour our customers’ unwavering loyalty and take the energy and excitement of Circle K Day up a notch with even more spectacular savings," he added.
It's worth noting that for some provinces like Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince-Edward Island, coupons must be used to collect these wold discounts. However, for places like Ontario, BC, Alberta, and a few others, the 10 cents per litre discount will apply straight away.
The discount announcement comes just in time for Ontario drivers, who recently saw fuel prices spike by nearly 10 cents in typically cheaper areas.
