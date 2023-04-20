Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & The Savings Will Definitely Be Worth The Wait
Yet another reason to love Friday ⛽.
After a sizeable uptick on Wednesday, Ontario gas prices were left sitting higher than most drivers would like to pay this week. However, an expected decrease could put your weekend travel plans back in full swing.
According to Gas Wizard's predictions, the province could see its cost of fuel drop by 4 cents on Friday, leaving most cities, including Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor and St. Catharines, at 159.9 cents per litre.
Wednesday's widespread increase served as something of an equalizer for Ontario, bringing the province's cheapest place for gas, Peterborough, much closer to its pricier counterparts.
The city is slated to offer residents 158.6 cents per litre on Friday following an expected 1 cent decrease, a smidge less than the rest of the province, but hardly anything to celebrate.
Gas analyst Dan McTeague told Narcity earlier this week that the sudden fluctuations in pump prices were the result of "winter blend of gasoline" being "substituted for summer spec."
"The difference was 25.5 cents a gallon - good for an 8-cent-a-litre hike," he explained.
McTeague also dismissed motorist fears of reaching the $2 a litre heights they saw last year anytime soon.
"We won't get to $2 unless oil reaches $110 a barrel," he added.
The province's only real outlier for gas prices at the moment is Thunder Bay, which is set to offer 167.9 cents per litre on Friday.
The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) has Ontario's average gas price at 160.5 cents per litre as of Thursday, so stations could sit even lower than predicted, depending on how things unfold.