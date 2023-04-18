Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow & Fuelling Up ASAP Is A Smart Move
No time to procrastinate. ⛽
Ontario gas prices are set to record a significant spike on Wednesday, so anyone planning on driving this hump day will want to fuel up ASAP.
Gas analyst Dan McTeague warned motorists via Twitter on Monday to "filler' up before Wednesday" as the province braced at the potential of an 8-cent increase at the pumps.
\u201c\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: Filler\u2019 up before Wednesday as summer gas starts with an 8 ct/l increase for both Ontario & Quebec sending prices from 154.9 to 164.9 for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Kitchener #LdnOnt #Hamilton #Barrie #Windsor #Niagara & to 176.9 for #Montreal \nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIrWw\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1681768232
If predictions hold, the uptick will bring the cost of gas to an average of 164.9 cents per litre for major cities such as Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton and Windsor.
According to Gas Wizard, Peterborough, which usually offers some of Ontario's cheapest gas prices, could also be hit hard by the incoming spike, rising 12 cents to 159.6 cents per litre by Wednesday.
Unfortunately for travellers, the city isn't the only one on track to record an increase of over 8 cents.
Sudbury could see its gas stations sit a whopping 10 cents higher on Wednesday, bringing its average up to 164.6 cents per litre.
On the bright side, Thunder Bay, typically one of the province's most expensive places to fuel up, is on track to record a decrease of 2 cents, leaving its pumps at 171.9 cents per litre.
The high cost is hardly worth celebrating, but at least the city isn't getting any pricer.
The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) had Ontario's overall average gas price at 154.4 cents per litre as of Wednesday after a two-day upwards trend.
Overall, drivers in the province are still faring better than the 174.3 cents per litre average they were paying a year ago.
However, Ontario's average gas price was also 139.9 cents per litre in March according to CAA, so the cost of fuel has undoubtedly been on the rise in April.
