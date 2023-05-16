10 Costco Gas Stations Near Toronto Ranked From Best To Worst, According To Google Reviews
How to find cheap gas without the long lineups or road rage. 💸⛽️
Ever wondered which Costco gas station around Toronto is the best go-to spot for cheap gas? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the top 10 Costco gas stations near Toronto, and ranked them from best to worst, based on their Google reviews.
For those who don't understand the hype about fuelling up at Costco Canada, it all comes down to the perks. Not only does the company offer competitive prices and high-quality fuel to those with a membership card, but it also allows them to collect exclusive discounts through its rewards programs.
We looked for Costco gas stations within a 2-hour drive from downtown Toronto that had at least 50 reviews or more and ranked them according to their star rating. In cases where multiple locations tied for the same rating, the edge went to the one with the greatest number of reviews and it was ranked higher.
So, are you constantly on the hunt for cheap gas, but desperately want to avoid the massive lineups, wait times, chaos, and occasional road rage that can occur at the pumps? Well, this list has you covered and will not only tell you what Costco gas stations have the best reputations, but also the best times to go.
You can see how your local gas station stacks up to the rest, and when a detour may be in order if you're out running errands and need to fuel up.
90 Windfields Farm Drive West, Oshawa
90 Windfields Farm Drive West, Oshawa
This fuel-up spot has a 4.8 star rating on Google Reviews and is celebrated online for its short lines, low prices and friendly staff.
"The lines at this station are short, and they move along quickly. It is one of my favourite places to fill up (considering that they are always cheaper than everyone else)," wrote one user.
"I’ve never experienced a lineup at this gas station and the prices are always better than anywhere else," added another.
The least busy times to go:
- Monday to Friday: 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: Before 12:00 p.m. or after 5:00 p.m.
41 Mapleview Drive East, Barrie
41 Mapleview Drive East, Barrie
This Costco gas station got its 4.6 star rating from consistently supplying drivers with accessible, affordable, and fast-moving service.
"Quite busy at the entrance, occasionally with traffic backed out to the main road. It's very convenient that the hoses are long enough to reach across the vehicle so you can pick the shortest line no matter what side your gas cap is on," reads a review.
"The service attend[ants] are friendly if you need assistance," added another user.
The least busy times to go:
- Monday to Friday: 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
130 Ritson Road North, Oshawa
130 Ritson Road North, Oshawa
Reviewers gave this gas station a 4.6 as well for running a smooth operation that is both quick and cheap.
"Came here for a quick full tank before we hit the highway. Good place — not too [far] off the 401. We were in and out in no time. It can get busy during peak hours, especially [on] weekend morning[s] but it was still smooth and quick. Definitely recommended," wrote one reviewer.
"Ever since they added more pumps, the waits are so much shorter. Still wild busy but usually the cheapest around by a few cents. Over the course of the year, the membership cost is made up in the price of gas alone," added another.
The least busy times to go:
- Monday to Sunday: 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
50 Queen Elizabeth Boulevard, Etobicoke
50 Queen Elizabeth Boulevard, Etobicoke
Andrew Wilson | Google Reviews
With a 4.5 rating, this spot has the savings you want, but by the sounds of it, the lineups are no joke.
"Always a better price for gas. The location/lineup layout is not ideal because it's a sharp right turn once you turn in from the road and it causes a bit of a roadblock. Try to go at off-peak hours," wrote one user.
"Timing to fill up is important to avoid the long lines," added another.
The least busy times to go:
- Monday to Sunday: 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
1570 Dundas Street East, Mississauga
1570 Dundas Street East, Mississauga
This bustling station can be a bit tricky to navigate, but if you've got 10 to 15 minutes to spare, its superior deals on gas could be worth the wait.
It ranked 4.5 stars on Google Reviews, which isn't bad at all.
"Entrance to this place is a bit tricky because the lineup starts through the Costco parking lot and people try to cut you off when they turn in from the stop sign," reads a review.
"Probably the closest Costco gas station if you're in Mississauga area. Decent one. Although during busy hours it can be crazy since there is a small queue space, so the queue can spill over to the main road or the parking lot. Having said that, with three pumps per queue, the turnaround is fast," added another.
The least busy times to go:
- Monday to Friday: 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
5900 Rodeo Drive, Mississauga
5900 Rodeo Drive, Mississauga
Michael Liman | Google Reviews
This gas station gets its 4.5 star ranking for having some of the cheapest gas prices in the area. However, some reviews suggest that the service could be better.
"Typically the best price in the area, the only downside is the wait time and dealing with incompetent drivers who aren't paying attention in the lineup. Perhaps a little more guidance from Costco staff," one user wrote.
"Busy! but be patient, it all works out. Attendants could help more in directing cars instead of standing around while customers figure things out on their own," read another review.
The least busy times to go:
- Monday to Friday: 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
18182 Yonge Street, East Gwillimbury
18182 Yonge Street, East Gwillimbury
This Costco gas station got a 4.5 star ranking on Google Reviews, however, timing will be key for anyone planning to take advantage of this station's cheap gas, which is best suited for early risers.
Always great with price, but [the] lineup [could] be smaller if only they upgraded to four gas stations per line," a commenter wrote.
"Cheapest gas in town. One less star, for the chaos that happens when there is a line up," another added.
The least busy times to go:
- Monday to Friday: 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
55 New Huntington Road, Woodbridge
55 New Huntington Road, WoodbridgeTravel and Drive Canada | Google Review
This Costco gas station seems to have a problem with long lineups, which may explain why it's ranked 4.5 stars, despite being very affordable.
"Good savings, but big lineups," wrote one user.
"You can get up to 10 cents less for gas here. The main issue is the waiting," added another.
The least busy times to go:
- Monday to Friday: 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
71 Colossus Drive, Woodbridge, ON
71 Colossus Drive, Woodbridge, ON
This Costco gas station's long wait times factored into its 4.4-star ranking and place on this list. Although, the most recent reviews suggest some issues are being addressed.
"New and improved pumps. Now 24 spots. Less waiting. Good improvement, if only people would move up," one user pointed out.
"They recently added a third pump on each service island. The lines [are] now shorter and faster," added another.
There were no busy times listed on Google Reviews for this location. However, several reviewers noted that going after 5:00 p.m. on a weekday or during the day on the weekend can get hectic.
1411 Warden Avenue, Scarborough
1411 Warden Avenue, Scarborough
Khandokar Zilani | Google Reviews
Despite being at the bottom of the bunch, this Costco gas station still has 4.2 star ranking on Google. So, you if live nearby and need to fuel up, definitely hit it up.
But, when deciding whether to fuel up at this location, you must ask yourself, "Is it worth the hassle?" At least, that's what scrolling through its Google Reviews would appear to suggest.
"There can be lineups at 6:00 a.m., but the gas is much lower than any other station, and it’s top tier. Drivers can be quite dangerous trying to get in line as fast as they can, so be careful! If you’re parking or walking in the parking lot, be extra careful, since cars will literally whiz through any space between parked cars, to avoid the speed bumps!" warned one user.
"Hopeless place. There's always a huge queue. Wastes at least half an hour each visit," added another.
The least busy times to go:
- Monday to Friday: 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.