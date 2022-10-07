Ontario Gas Prices Are Up Again But These Costco Spots Have It Cheaper Right Now
Is gas envy a real thing?
Thursday's 6-cent increase has gas prices stuck at 168.9 cents per litre in Ontario. But Costco members, where you at? Those people got it made.
According to Gas Buddy, a Costco gas station located at 50 Queen Elizabeth Boulevard in Toronto offers drivers 162.9 cents per litre. That's a respectable discount, friends!
A Costco in Mississauga, 1570 Dundas Street East, offers the same price. Although, it's not getting nearly as much clout for it. Heck, it's even second on this list for no good reason.
And that spot looks expensive compared to the Costco pumping 156.9 cents per litre at 7500 Pin Oak Drive in Niagara Falls.
Wait, the GTHA is pricier than everywhere else? Who would've thought?
The Costco gas station located at 1330 South Service Road in Hamilton ain't bad either, faring the same as Toronto and Mississauga at 162.9 cents per litre.
But if the 2019 Raptors championship has taught us anything, it's that you never count the 6ix out.
Hence, why the big box retailer's pit stop at 5900 Rodeo Drive in Toronto is coming through at 159.9 cents per litre.
Gas Wizard's latest predictions make London the only city to record change on Friday, at least in terms of regular fuel prices. The city is set to see a decrease of 1 cent, bringing its totals down to 167.9 cents per litre.
Peterborough remains the cheapest city for gas overall at 165.9 cents per litre.
So there you have it. Unfortunately, even Ontario's most affordable area for gas doesn't hold a torch to Costco.