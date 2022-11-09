Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop This Thursday & Here Are The Cheapest Spots To Fill Up
Savings for a second day in a row! 💸
Ontario gas prices are dropping like hotcakes this week, and you'll want to hold off on filling your tank until November 10.
Ontarians can expect to see some much-needed savings at the pumps for the second day in a row. With prices expected to drop four cents this Thursday after already falling four cents on Wednesday, according to gas analyst Dan McTeague.
This eight-cent drop definitely hits nice this November, considering October hit a three-month high for the cost of fuel in Ontario.
McTeague tweeted out the happy news on Wednesday morning, predicting that gas prices will drop to 168.9 cents per litre across Ontario.
The savings can be found in Toronto, Brampton, Hamilton, Kingston, GTA, Markham, Mississauga, Niagra, Oakville, Windsor, Waterloo, and St. Catharines, according to Gas Wizard.
This means you may actually have some pocket change to buy a little Canadian snack for yourself at the gas station because you won't be burning it all on fuel.
If you're a savings hound and need to get the best bang for your buck, you'll want to fill up in Peterborough, where you'll find the lowest gas prices of 157.9 cents per litre, according to Gas Wizard.
London, Barrie and Oshawa will also have slightly lower gas prices, so you should be able to fill up for 167.9 cents per litre in any of the three cities come Thursday.
Anyone looking to avoid spending their dough on gas will want to avoid filling up in St. John's and Thunderbay.
St. John's, Newfoundland is set to drop four cents to 186.3 cents per litre, and Thunder Bay is expected to remain at 176.9 cents per litre.