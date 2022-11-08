Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & Here's Where The Savings Are
Don't fill up until hump day.
After three days of standstill, Ontario gas prices are finally set to drop on Wednesday, November 8, 2022, making you feel like a winner or, at the very least, someone with a Costco membership.
According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, most of the province will see their pumps drop by 4 cents on Wednesday, leaving areas like Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa and Niagara offering 172.9 cents per litre.
\u201c\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: #GasPrices to fall 4 cents a litre to 172.9 or less for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Hamilton #Kitchener #LdnOnt #Barrie #Niagara #Windsor #Kingston and most of S. #Ontario \n#Montreal falls same to 189.9\n\nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIZM4\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1667911361
The most affordable spot will be Peterborough. If predictions hold, the city, which often records Ontario's cheapest gas, will be offering 10 cents less than the rest of the province by hump day, with pumps sitting at 162.9 cents per litre.
Cornwall, Barrie and London will also have slightly cheaper gas stations than the rest of the province, with the former expected to offer 170.9 cents per litre and the other two expected to record prices of 171.9 cents per litre.
A couple of Ontario's most expensive places for gas, Sudbury and Thunder Bay, will see their prices change midweek, with the former rising by 6 cents, leaving the cities offering 175.9 and 176.9, respectively.
Diesel prices, which McTeague told Narcity have been a growing concern since the beginning of October, will also drop down a whopping 1 cent in most areas, leaving the Greater Toronto Area and Niagara region at 234.9 cents per litre.
In conclusion, drivers looking to pay less for gas will want to hold off on fuelling up until Wednesday. However, if timing and planning aren't your strong suit, you could always try joining a membership program.
