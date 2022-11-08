Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & Here's Where The Savings Are

Don't fill up until hump day.

Toronto Staff Writer
A gas pump. Right: Toronto traffic.

Gary Hider | Dreamstime, Angelo Cordeschi | Dreamstime

After three days of standstill, Ontario gas prices are finally set to drop on Wednesday, November 8, 2022, making you feel like a winner or, at the very least, someone with a Costco membership.

According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, most of the province will see their pumps drop by 4 cents on Wednesday, leaving areas like Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa and Niagara offering 172.9 cents per litre.

The most affordable spot will be Peterborough. If predictions hold, the city, which often records Ontario's cheapest gas, will be offering 10 cents less than the rest of the province by hump day, with pumps sitting at 162.9 cents per litre.

Cornwall, Barrie and London will also have slightly cheaper gas stations than the rest of the province, with the former expected to offer 170.9 cents per litre and the other two expected to record prices of 171.9 cents per litre.

A couple of Ontario's most expensive places for gas, Sudbury and Thunder Bay, will see their prices change midweek, with the former rising by 6 cents, leaving the cities offering 175.9 and 176.9, respectively.

Diesel prices, which McTeague told Narcity have been a growing concern since the beginning of October, will also drop down a whopping 1 cent in most areas, leaving the Greater Toronto Area and Niagara region at 234.9 cents per litre.

In conclusion, drivers looking to pay less for gas will want to hold off on fuelling up until Wednesday. However, if timing and planning aren't your strong suit, you could always try joining a membership program.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    Patrick John Gilson
    Toronto Staff Writer
    Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
