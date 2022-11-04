Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise This Weekend & Almost Nowhere Is Safe
Only one city will see a drop in prices.
This weekend brings bad news for Ontario gas prices, with almost nowhere in the province set to dodge a significant increase.
According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, the province will see pump prices rise by 5 cents a litre on Saturday, with most totals leaping up to 177.9 cents per litre, including spots like Toronto, Ottawa, Kitchener, Niagara and Windsor.
"It's likely to rise again by a similar amount Sunday," McTeague noted while confirming that diesel prices will also shoot up by 12 cents at the top of the weekend.
Only Peterborough, which typically hosts the province's cheapest stations, will see a decrease. If predictions hold, the city will see its regular and premium rates drop by 1 cent, bringing totals down to 164.9 and 184.9 cents per litre, respectively.
The dip would mark the area's third day of savings, which began on Thursday, November 3, 2022, when it dropped by 6 cents, bringing totals down to 166.9 cents per litre.
Although Peterborough will be the only city to record a decrease on Saturday, a few others are set to offer drivers slightly cheaper rates than the rest of the province.
For example, Cornwall's pumps are expected to offer an average of 174.9 cents per litre despite a 10-cent increase on Saturday. Barrie and London will offer 176.9 cents per litre, and Oshawa will be down two cents from the rest of Ontario at 175.9 cents per litre.
Ironically, the only city set to dodge the widespread increase besides Peterborough also happens to be the most expensive. Gas Wizard reports that Thunder Bay will continue offering drivers 179.9 cents per litre on Saturday after recording no change.
In conclusion, drivers looking for savings outside Peterborough and Thunder Bay should make fuelling up on Friday a top priority.
