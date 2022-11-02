Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Go Down Again Tomorrow & These Spots Got The Savings
Double-check your area, things are changing.
November is off to a great start for the province. The sun is shining, Ontario gas prices are on a downward trend, and savings accounts are looking slightly less dent-free.
According to Gas Wizard, most of the province will see their pumps drop by 1 cent on Thursday, which, combined with Wednesday's 6-cent drop, could have cities such as Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa and Niagara offering 168.9 cents per litre tomorrow.
Wednesday also saw Cornwall, a city that often records some of the province's cheapest gas prices, beat out the typically more affordable Peterborough. After recording no change for two days, the former is at 165.9 cents per litre, while the latter sits at 172.9 cents per litre following a 12-cent hike on November 2, 2022.
If predictions hold, Cornwall will stay at 165.9 cents per litre on Thursday, with Peterborough dropping to 170.9 cents per litre, a radical shift from just a few days ago, when the city was sitting at 160.9 cents per litre.
Sudbury, one of Ontario's most expensive places for gas, is now nearly on par with Peterborough, with the city set to offer 172.6 cents on Thursday.
Thunder Bay will remain the province's least affordable place for gas overall, set to offer 179.9 cents per litre on both Wednesday and Thursday.
Diesel prices, which gas analyst McTeague told Narcity have been a growing concern since early October, will also drop by 3 cents in most areas, leaving the Greater Toronto Area and Niagara region at 220.9 cents per litre on Thursday.
How high will gas prices go?
McTeague told Narcity last week that the Ontario government's impending restoration of a gas tax it removed in Julycould soon bring pumps back up to the $2 mark.
"That will add 6.4 cents," he explained.