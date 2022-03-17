27 Ways To Save Money On Groceries, Gas, Property & More If You're Broke AF In 2022
Some tips to help you combat inflation. 💰
Inflation in Canada has now been at a 30-year high for two months in a row. And, with the rising inflation rate comes the cost of essentials like food, gas and housing all going up and up and up. So, you're probably looking for ways to save money on things like food, gas, housing and more.
Matter of fact, the cost of groceries alone have increased by 7.4% in February 2022, in comparison with the previous year.
The incredibly high inflation rate has even reached a point where the Bank of Canada, in an effort to slow it down, has raised the national interest rate from 0.25% to 0.50%.
Unsurprisingly, all of this has meant a major hit to Canadian wallets across the country. And so, to help you save a little cash where possible, we've compiled a list of tips and tricks to help make your dollars go further when it comes to essentials (and some not-so-essentials).
Groceries
A grocery store produce section.
If you've noticed your grocery bill getting higher and higher, you're not the only one. However, there are some simple ways to cut costs on the essentials.
For example, you can save money on food the old-fashioned way. Check your mail or sign up for online promotions and see what savings and discounts are active. You can find yourself saving a surprising amount of cash thanks to the magic of coupons.
Buying food from the grocery store that is discounted because of upcoming expiry dates and finding "enjoy tonight" stickers are two more surefire ways to save on expensive items like meat.
Meat and dairy continue to be some of the most costly items at the grocery store. So, some Canadians are buying less of these items and considering affordable alternatives.
Gas
A Canadian gas pump.
Many Canadian drivers will have noticed that the price of gas in Canada just keeps on climbing, but there are some ways to save at the pumps.
Slamming on the accelerator or on the brakes is a surefire way to expend more gas than needed, according to the Canadian Automobile Association. Gradually accelerate and allow your car to coast to a stop when safe and you'll start seeing more gas mileage.
The CAA also suggests planning your route before you go. Doing so avoids unnecessary driving back and forth as you remember and forget where you need to go. Think of your route and figure out the most efficient ways to get there.
What's more, the experts say that premium or superior or super premium superior gasoline is not needed for most cars. Don't worry about these little extras and just get that classic regular. It gets the job done!
Property
A residential street in Vancouver.
Buying a home in Canada is always a big deal, no matter the inflation rate, so these tips are good for anyone hoping to save some money when taking that plunge.
The federal government's Home Buyer's Plan is a great way for you to save some cash when buying a house. It basically allows you to borrow off your RRSP to help make that down payment on a house.
There's also the Home Buyer's Amount, which offers up to $5,000 if you (or your partner) have a qualifying home and have not lived in a property you owned in the previous four years.
The first-time homebuyer incentive could also help, as it offers the chance to share a part of the costs of buying with the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. By doing so, you can greatly lower your mortgage payment costs.
Travel
An Air Canada airplane.
And as travel restrictions loosen in Canada, vacations are becoming increasingly popular again. And experts have shared some great tips to help you figure out your next trip.
When planning a trip, it helps to have more flexible departure and arrival times. This allows you to compare different days and gives you more of a chance to find the cheapest days to travel.
As COVID-19 rules begin to lift, there are a whole lot of international locations where the Canadian dollar goes a long way. Just a few options include Vietnam, Thailand, Mexico and Guatemala.
Like anything, setting a budget is a great way to save cash when travelling. Figure out how much you want to spend on what, and then stick to it! It's also important to do your research and find out how much is enough to budget for your destination.
Going out for drinks
People with beers at a concert.
And if the price of essentials go up, the cost of other parts of our life also increase, too. Luckily Save The Student has distilled some perfect ways to drink on a budget.
You can save cash when you drink by taking advantage of drink specials. Lot's of bars, restaurants and clubs have daily deals or happy hour specials that can save you some money for your booze.
While it's fun to come back to your table of friends with a tray of drinks in hand, rounds can easily get expensive. Not everyone ends up paying their share as the night goes on and it's never fun to feel like you were the bank for everyone's night out.
And lastly, don't drink as much! Alcohol is expensive, so it's sometimes a better idea to alternate with water or even just get a soft drink. Your next-morning self might even thank you for it.
Eating out
The Local pub in Vancouver.
And, along with drinks comes food! And there are actually a lot of great ways to not break the bank when going out to eat, per The Penny Hoarder.
If you're going out to eat, a lot of the time it's a better idea to skip things like appetizers and desserts. They're often unnecessary add-ons that could end up costing you more than they're worth.
Going out to eat on your birthday can be a great way to save, too. Lots and lots of restaurants in Canada offer special deals for people on their birthday, from desserts to mains to other goodies.
And, much like the previous category, keep your eye out for daily discounts. Especially during the week, there are tons of deals and promos happening at food spots that can get you good grub at a great price.
Shopping
Shoppers in Yorkdale Mall in Toronto.
If you're after some of the latest and greatest items, Investopedia has the lowdown to help you find the best deals when out shopping.
They suggest that when you go shopping, it's always a great idea to keep your eye out for end of season sales. Tons of popular stores will have a big blow-out sale on older stock, all with some great prices for items that, just a few weeks earlier, would have been super expensive.
Before you buy that beautiful sweater, think for a moment if there is a cheaper option elsewhere. Places like Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace can surprise you with the deals they have.
Even places like Winners or Marshalls could have exactly what you're after at a rock-bottom price.
While for some, this might feel counter intuitive, but don't be afraid to ask for a discount when warranted. If the item you want to buy has a rip, a dent or some other type of damage, you could get a nice little chunk of change off it.
Transportation
A bus in Saint John.
If those eye-watering gas prices have scared you way totally from car ownership, there are still a whole bunch of ways for you to get around on the cheap without having to buy your own vehicle, per You Can Deal With It.
The cheapest way to get around, if you're able to, is to walk. Just be sure to give yourself the extra time. Additionally, you can grab yourself a second hand bike and get around on that.
A lot of folks have also made a care share, or rental, their main way of getting around. This works well especially if you don't need to drive on a daily basis. A lot of cities have car share and rental services, so look into what's local to you.
That old standby! Taking the bus or train is a cheap and easy way to get around the city, and often will cost less than $4 for a trip. Just be sure to leave early in case of delays.
Entertainment
A movie theatre in Laval, QC.
And finally, what's life without entertainment? While, yes, it's probably cheapest to sit and stare at a wall at home, it's not the most fun.
If you're a big fan of watching sports but don't want to spend the big bucks, there is likely some entertaining and fun-to-watch amateur sports leagues in your area which may have cheap or even free tickets.
From books to movies to music, the library has tons of free options and resources to check out, and all you need to do is to sign up for a library card.
Depending on what you enjoy, whether it be music, film, art, performance, or more, there's a good chance there are cheap or local shows happening near you. Do some research and look around. Not only are you getting a good deal, but even just by showing up you're supporting local creators!
