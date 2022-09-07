Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & You Won't Want To Miss Out
Steady now.
If you've been riding bikes all summer long waiting for Ontario gas prices to drop to the "good ol' rates," then Thursday may be the day you finally fire up the Nissan.
According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, pumps will fall 3 cents on Thursday, bringing totals down to 146.9 cents per litre for spots like Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor and Niagara.
If predictions hold, it'll mark the lowest gas since January 15, 2022, when snow was on the ground and hope was still in the air. Long before the dark days of $2 per litre minimums.
The drop will affect most southern parts of the province, well, except for Peterborough. Not that Ontario's reigning champ for cheap gas will need it, though, as it'll still offer residents a blissful 142.3 cents per litre at the pumps.
The north, often the butt of the joke when it comes to the pumps, will be less favourable, with Sudbury and Thunder Bay offering 161.9 and 157.9, respectively. The latter has been slowly going down for a week, though, so there's hope for cottage country.
If you're looking to life-hack your way out of paying more for gas, it's helpful to know where the cheapest stations are hiding, and they aren't that hard to find.
But, if going out of your way sounds like a hassle, you could always improve your timing.
McTeague told Narcity last month those who fill up their tank on Saturday or Sunday night are usually better off due to a brief loss of retail margins.