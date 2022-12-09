Ontario Gas Prices Have Fallen So Much This Week & Tomorrow's Predictions Will Be No Exception
Weather forecasts may not be rolling out the welcome mat for drivers this weekend, but Ontario gas prices sure are.
According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, pumps have fallen over 12 cents this week, with stations set to record another 2-cent drop on Saturday, bringing totals down to 133.9 cents for most of southern Ontario.
If predictions hold, the decline would follow Thursday and Friday's decrease, which saw gas prices reach their lowest since late last year. McTeague told Narcity that the last time average prices sank this low was in December 2021.
The latest fluctuations have left Thunder Bay, a city that often records some of the province's priciest gas, as the most affordable spot to fuel up, offering 129.6 cents per litre. A rare break for the northern region.
Peterborough, a city that typically offers the province's cheapest gas, was first predicted to see its pumps drop to as low as 128.9 cents per litre on Friday. However, the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) currently lists its average at 135.8 cents per litre.
Sudbury, at 148.2, and North Bay, at 154.0, remain amongst the most expensive places to get gas in Ontario, with neither expected to record any change on Saturday.
The return to cheaper gas has been helped along, in part, by recent legislative action taken by the Ontario government.
The government announced on November 13 that it would be extending its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until December 31, 2023, in an effort to help save the average household $195 a year, as the government claims.
