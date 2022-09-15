Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow & You Won't Want To Procrastinate Fuelling Up
Your wallet will thank you.
If Ontario gas prices have got you groaning on Thursday, you definitely won't like what you see on Friday.
According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, pumps will fall another 3 cents on Friday, bringing totals up to 151.9 cents per litre for spots like Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and Niagara.
\u201c\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: After rising 2 cents today, #GasPrices to rise 3 cents Friday to 151.9 for most of S. #Ont including #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Kitchener #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Barrie #Windsor #Niagara #Kingston. #Montreal follows same price increase to 167.9\n\nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIZM4\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1663246329
McTeague had previously predicted that gas would fall by 3 to 4 cents Friday, citing the return of "winter spec fuel." However, hope for that relief appears to have been crushed.
\u201c\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: #GasPrices inching back up Thurs, rising 2 cts to 148.9 before falling 3-4 cents Friday as winter spec fuel returns. \n\nPrice increase affects all of southern #Ontario incl #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Kitchener #Barrie #LdnOnt #Windsor & #Montreal \nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIZM4\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1663157646
The uptick won't be universal though as Peterborough, the province's golden child for gas prices, is set to see costs drop by 1 cent on Friday, bringing totals to 145.6 cents per litre.
The incoming decrease will help the city regain its position as the cheapest place for gas in Ontario, knocking off Cornwall which could see prices shoot up by 5 cents on Friday.
On the bright side, northern cities won't fare much worse than the south, for once.
Greater Sudbury, a spot that often records the highest gas prices in the province, could float around 153.6 cents per litre thanks to dodging the increase.
The lack of change for the city will put Thunder Bay in line to claim the title of "Ontario's Most Expensive Place For Gas" at 157.9 cents per litre.
If you're still rocking a full tank, then not fuelling until the weekend could be a worthwhile play.
McTeague told Narcity last month those who fill up their tank on Saturday or Sunday night are usually better off due to a brief loss of retail margins.