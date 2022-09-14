NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow & You Should Drag Yourself To The Pumps

Get it while it's this cheap.

Toronto Staff Writer
Esso gas station

Esso gas station

Google Maps

Do you shamelessly use coupons because you hate missing out on savings? Well, you should probably heed Ontario's latest gas predictions then, friend.

According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, prices at the pumps will rise by 2 cents on Thursday, bringing totals up to 148.9 cents per litre for spots like Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and Niagara.

Thankfully, the slight uptick isn't the start of some awful pattern, as McTeague also noted that gas fell 3 to 4 cents on Friday as "winter spec fuel returns."

The predictions will be bad news for Peterborough though, a city that regularly offers the cheapest gas prices in the province.

If estimates hold, residents will be paying 146.9 cents per litre on Thursday after a whopping 10-cent increase—all the more reason to get your butt to the pumps today.

The significant leap will allow residents of Cornwall to pay the least for gas. It's a flex-worthy achievement. However, locals should still fill up on Wednesday, unless you want to use the new iPhone approach and pay more for no reason.

Barrie and London will also be cheaper than its big brother city, Toronto, squeaking by at 147.9 cents per litre.

For once, the north won't be getting the short end of the stick of the predictions, with Sudbury, a city that regularly offers dismal pump prices, set to drop by a cent. Totals will be a bearable 153.6 cents per litre.

Thunder Bay won't record any change, leaving residents paying 154.9 cents per litre on Wednesday and Thursday.

Loading...