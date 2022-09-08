Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Again Tomorrow & You'll Be Singing At The Pumps
Knock on wood.
Ontario gas prices dropped to their lowest since mid-January on Wednesday, and on Friday they could be even less. If that's not a post-Labour Day miracle, what is? Those are a thing, right?
According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, pumps will fall another 3 cents on Friday, bringing totals down to 143.9 cents per litre for spots like Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and Niagara.
\u201c\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8: after falling 3 cents today, #GasPrices will fall another 3 cents Friday to 143.9 for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Kitchener #Hamilton #Barrie #Windsor #LdnOnt and most of s #Ont. These are prices unseen since January 12 \n\nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGIrWw\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1662636672
If predictions hold, the decrease could offer drivers the lowest rates they've seen since 2022 was a fresh-faced baby. January 13 to be exact.
The dip will also have most stations in southern Ontario offering less stressful prices.
Peterborough, the province's cheap gas darling, will see a 1 cent per litre drop, bringing pumps down to an approachable 141.3 cents per litre at the pumps. The city is almost squeaking into the 130 cents per litre range, which is a long way from $2.
Remember when everyone was paying a toonie a litre, and just accepted it? Hopefully, that'll never happen again.
Living up north has plenty of benefits, but affordable gas is not one of them.
Despite a respectable two-cent decrease, Sudbury and Thunder Bay are set to offer their residents 159.9 and 154.9 cents per litre tomorrow. Far from grim, but not worth celebrating.
If rolling dice is your game, not fuelling up until the weekend could be a worthwhile play.
McTeague told Narcity last month those who fill up their tank on Saturday or Sunday night are usually better off due to a brief loss of retail margins.