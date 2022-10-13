A Study Has Found How Much It Costs To Have A Basic Healthy Diet In Canada In 2022 & Ouch
Eating healthy isn't cheap.
If you've ever wondered exactly how much it costs to eat a basic, balanced diet, a new report might have the answer.
Community organization Montreal Diet Dispensary has just presented its report on the 2021-2022 Nutritious and Affordable Food Basket (NAFB), which looks into the minimum cost of having a healthy and balanced diet in Canada.
It's bad news for those hoping to maintain a nutritious diet at the moment as, honestly, it's a lot.
What's the cost of a healthy diet in 2022?
According to the data collected between October 2021 and July 2022, the minimum annual cost of a healthy diet for a family of four in Montreal was estimated to be a whopping $12,987.35.
That works out to be $8.90 per person, per day. Keep in mind that this is the minimum cost of a balanced diet that meets the nutritional requirement, according to the study.
The results for the report were obtained by considering the price of food, as well as the quantity required to meet the needs of a family.
In total, 68 basic food items were selected based on low cost, nutritional value and accessibility, as well as the consumption habits of the Quebec population.
It also found that the cost of the NAFB jumped by a whopping 15% in less than a year.
According to the report, grains and canned, frozen and fresh fruit increased by 37% and 41% respectively.
That apple a day is looking a lot more expensive…
Basic food items like pasta increased by 116%, while white flour prices grew by 225%.
Even those trying to cut down on their meat intake may find things to be on the pricier side.
The cost of plant-based protein sources grew 13% between October 2021 and July 2022. Legumes, which are a popular source of plant based-protein, increased by 17%.
Finally, families should take note that infant formula and baby cereals also had drastic increments at 40% and 36%. respectively
All in all, this is in line with the latest consumer price index which noted that the cost of groceries is very much on the rise.
In fact, in August, Canada saw the cost of groceries rise by 10.8% — the fastest pace since 1981.
Consumers have also taken to TikTok to share how inflation has been affecting their grocery store purchases.
Feeling the pinch? There are some ways you can save on groceries in Canada, including using cooking oil wisely, buying larger cuts of meat and storing your veggies properly so they last longer.
