11 Of The Healthiest Menu Items You Can Order At Tim Hortons Right Now
Fast food doesn't have to be unhealthy! 🍩
Tim Hortons is obviously an iconic staple brand in Canada, but it's not necessarily known for having the healthiest foods around. However, there are actually some pretty healthy food and drink options on the Timmies menu.
Because as much as we love them, constant donuts and Iced Capps aren't necessarily good for our health. In fact, in some cases the calorie, sodium or sugar content might just make you shudder.
But that doesn't mean it's hard to find healthier food and drink offerings at your local Timmies location.
If you're watching what you eat, or simply want to make some healthy changes to your regular order, you could try swapping out dishes or ingredients to make your meal a little more nutritious.
For your next visit, here are some of the healthiest menu items to order from Tim Hortons.
Steeped Tea
Want that morning caffeine kick, sans the calories? Having a simple steeped tea is your best bet.
It's made using whole tea leaves, is usually always ready if you're on the go, and is just a great way to start the day.
Simply say no to any dairy or sugar accompaniments and you also have yourself a calorie-free and sugar-free morning drink that packs in the flavour.
Calories: 0
Dark Roast Coffee
Tim Hortons played around with its dark roast, introducing a "bolder, richer" flavour in 2021.
The new brew is made with premium Arabica beans and has this rich, nutty taste that really packs a punch.
Dark roast coffee also apparently comes with a slew of health benefits and antioxidants so drink up!
But again, hold off from adding anything to it to enjoy this one as healthy as it comes.
Calories: 3 (in the small)
Original Cold Brew
If you're craving something cooler on a hot day, the cold brew is always a good option.
Timmies Original Cold Brew has zero calories and is a great pick-me-up if you're looking to cool down with a drink brimming with ice.
Just skip the vanilla cream if you want the healthier version.
Calories: 0
Iced Tea Quencher
Another new item on the menu, the iced tea quencher was introduced earlier this year and is a great way to beat the summer heat.
It's been described as a blend of green tea with "accents of tropical fruits such as pineapple and passionfruit plus a hint of blackcurrent."
The best part? You can cusomize it according to your preferences. There's a sweet and unsweetened version, with the unsweetened one being totally calorie-free.
Calories: 50 (in the small, if sweetened). If unsweetened, 0.
Yoghurt Parfait
For a quick-and-easy on-the-go option, Tim Horton's Yoghurt Parfait is the way to go.
It's packed with loads of yummy goodness as it's Greek yoghurt (which has more health benefits than regular yoghurt), berries and almond granola.
It's pretty filling and tasty, while adding in eight grams of protein.
Calories: 250
Egg & Cheese English Muffin
Feeling like you need something heartier?
Timmies might be full of delicious-looking breakfast sandwich options, but if you are looking for the healthiest option every now and again, best stay away from items with bacon or sausage as both can be high in saturated fat and sodium.
Instead, consider the egg and cheese sandwich. English muffins also have less calories than bagels, which is why the muffin version is a great way to start the day.
Calories: 290
Chocolate Dip Donut
When it comes to donuts, none of them are exactly healthy.
However, we know that sometimes we all need that sugary high. But, if you want to find the healthiest choice, the Chocolate Dip donut is surprisingly your best option.
It's light and flaky, not as sugar coated as the others, and surprisingly lighter on the calories.
Calories: 220
Maple Dip Donut
A Canadian staple! This delicious sweet and doughy donut is dipped in a rich maple fondant, making it an instant winner when it comes to taste.
It's also great because without any fillings, it also feels like a light, relatively guilty-free option.
Calories: 220
Honey Dip Timbit
If you're looking for a quick sugary snack on the go, look no further than this bite-size piece of happiness.
It surprisingly has less calories than all the other Timbits out there.
And yes, that includes the Old Fashioned Plain Timbit! Who would've thought?
Calories: 50
Turkey Bacon Club Sandwich
Like several of Timmies' lunch sandwich options, this one is unfortunately loaded with sodium.
But, what you can do is ask them to hold the bacon, which seriously knocks down the sodium content and calorie count, making a much more heart-healthy option if that's what you're looking for.
Pair this up with whole grain bread and you can enjoy a delicious, filling meal that still packs in the protein.
Calories: 520 (before the modifications above)
Cilantro Lime Slow Cooked Chicken Loaded Bowl
Another one of Tim Horton's newest offerings, and an extension of their loaded wraps.
Instead of a tortilla, you have a veggie, chicken and grain concoction, grizzled over with creamy sauce.
While it does feature a seriously high sodium content of 1,150mg (that's basically almost half the daily recommended intake) it's made the list because it's packed with good-for-you veggies.
Get this one with slow-cooked chicken — a healthier alternative to the crispy version — for a seriously high protein intake.
But keep an eye on your salt intake for the rest of the day!
Calories: 550
