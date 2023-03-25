A Dietician Has Revealed The 'Healthy' Fast Food She Orders At Canada's Most Popular Chains
They're affordable, too! 🙌
If you're watching what you eat but love a cheat meal, you might be wondering what the healthiest fast food dishes in Canada are.
To get the low down, Narcity spoke to a Canadian dietician about the relatively healthy meals she orders from fast food restaurants in Canada, and so many of her choices actually look delicious.
Registered dietician Abbey Sharp has been sharing videos on TikTok via the handle @abbeyskitchen, and she recently dished on what she orders at popular chains in Canada, and why.
So, we got in touch to see if she would list out her all-time favourites.
Here's a look at her top choices from places like Domino's and Wendy's, that are not just easy on the pocket, but dietician-approved too!
Thin crust Pacific Veggie pizza from Domino's
@abbeyskitchen
Picking up pizza from @Domino’s Pizza Canada for me and my love…if the pie makes it home that is 🍕😋 #couldntresistit #veggiepizza #datenightfood #dominos #pizzahacker #dominospizza #pizzanight
If pizza is your ultimate guilty pleasure, then here's some good news — it doesn’t have to be guilty!
Sharp says her go-to pizza order is Domino's thin crust Pacific Veggie pizza, which she adds chicken to.
"This pizza is the perfect balanced meal," she explains.
"I have fibre in the veggies, protein in the chicken, fats in the olives and cheese and just enough carbs in the crust to keep me satisfied."
And it looks pretty tasty, too!
Chicken sandwich from Nando's
@abbeyskitchen
Omg guys that @nandosuk Chicken Sandwich SLAPS. Here’s to another balanced takeout meal! #nandos #nandoschicken #chickensandwich #healthyfastfood #fastfood #takeaway #takeout #takeoutfood
Known for its spicy grilled chicken, it will come as no surprise to chicken-lovers that Nando's made this list.
Sharp recommends ordering the chicken sandwich with two sides – the Casa Salad and the cauliflower.
"This meal packs plenty of fibre in the veggies and salad, protein in their chicken, carbs in the bun and healthy fats in the dressing," she adds.
The Green Goddess chicken salad from Panera Bread
@abbeyskitchen
Love a @panerabread lunch moment! This meal was delicious and super satisfying (love the green goddess dressing!) A salad and soup combo for fall just hits different. #panerabread #soupseason #soupszn #avocadosalad #takeout #nutritiontok
This salad from Panera Bread is a favourite for Sharp.
The dietician says that while she loves all the salads from the American chain, this one is especially recommended because "you get protein in the chicken, healthy fats in the avocado and green goddess dressing, lots of fibre in the salad."
Meanwhile, she recommends adding a side of chicken noodle soup and bread for that carb intake.
The apple pecan salad from Wendy's
@abbeyskitchen
I honestly forget how good @wendys chilli is! And that little junior frosty is the perfect sweet! I ordered the apple pecan salad, chilli and junior frosty for a balanced satiating fast food lunch on the go. #wendysdrivethru #frosty #fastfoodhacks #healthyfastfood
Panera Bread is not the only chain doing salads right, it would seem.
Wendy's apple pecan chicken salad comes highly recommended by Sharp, who usually orders it with a small chili and a junior Frosty.
"I love that I get lots of fibre in the salad, protein in the chicken and chilli, and healthy fats in the pecans and dressing," she says.
And as for the Frosty, she says that's a personal preference. "I can’t go to Wendy’s without getting their frosty, and the junior is the perfect size."
Egg white bites and oatmeal from Starbucks
@abbeyskitchen
It’s fast food Friday! My usual order at Starbucks: soy latte, egg bites & oatmeal. It’s a delicious hunger crushing combo that keeps me going. #healthystarbucks #starbucksorder #drivethru #fastfood #starbuckshacks
And finally, if you're looking for a place for the so-called most important meal of the day, then Starbucks is the one to check out, according to Sharp.
The dietician says that a Starbucks soy latte, egg white bites and oatmeal with nuts are all on her go-to breakfast order.
"I am usually a whole egg girl, but the egg white bites are so fluffy and soft and are packed with protein," she explains.
"The oatmeal with nuts provides fibre and healthy fats, and I go for soy milk in my latte for an extra eight grams protein per cup."
There you have it, Canada.
Hopefully this list will help you out next time you're wondering what to order for a healthy takeout or treat.
Meanwhile, if you're wondering about the best fast food dishes in Canada overall, we asked top chefs in the country the same question, and they had some insightful answers!